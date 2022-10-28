The Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office issued a news release Thursday pointing out that a man was arrested twice in one week after being given a bond lower than what prosecutors had requested.
Oliver J. Taylor, of Lewiston, was arrested Wednesday night for the second time in a week on the same charge.
According to a news release from the prosecutor’s office, the 46-year-old Taylor was arrested Oct. 20 for possession of a controlled substance with methamphetamine. He was arrested by Lewiston police for a warrant and, while he was at the jail, a zip-lock baggie with 6 grams of methamphetamine was allegedly found on his person.
In his initial court appearance before Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert, the prosecutor’s office argued for a bail of $30,000 because Taylor had missed court eight times before and had multiple felony convictions, including possession of a controlled substance in 2005, 2008 and 2012. Taylor also had two burglary convictions from 2012 and 2019.
Seubert ordered a $5,000 bond and Taylor bonded out that day, according to the news release.
Taylor was then stopped for a traffic infraction by Idaho State Police on Wednesday night. During the investigation, a baggie was allegedly found in the vehicle that was suspected of containing methamphetamine. Taylor was taken into custody for possession of a controlled substance for the methamphetamine, according to the news release.
At his initial appearance in that case, the prosecutor’s office argued for a $50,000 bond because of Taylor’s arrest on the same charge in less than a week, as well as his criminal history, rate of recidivism and concerns about the safety of the community. Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam ordered a $10,000 bond, according to the news release.
This is the second time in recent weeks the prosecutor’s office has called out judges for bond amounts. Christian Sehorn-Miller was arrested twice for possession of a controlled substance with fentanyl within two weeks and was released without bail in both cases. He missed his status conference hearing Oct. 17 and a bench warrant was issued. He was arrested Sunday and appeared before Ramalingam on Wednesday and was given a $10,000 bond. “The low bonds and failure to protect the community is a concern of the Prosecutor’s Office,” Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman said in a previous news release. “We will continue to make arguments to the Judges deciding on bond conditions in the best interest of our community. Law Enforcement is using valuable resources addressing reoffenders being let back into our community and it is time the public starts to take notice.”