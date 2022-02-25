Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman announced Thursday afternoon that he will be running for the 2nd District judge position currently held by Jay Gaskill.
Coleman said in a news release that Gaskill has decided to retire and will not seek reelection. Gaskill, who has been a judge since 2001 and was named to his current post in 2014, confirmed his retirement.
Coleman, 42, of Lewiston, has worked in the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office for 11 years, the last five of which he has led the department.
“Through my service as a Prosecutor for more than 11 years, I have had a front row view of our criminal justice system,” Coleman said in the release. “I have always made it a priority in my office that we fight for fair and just sentences and I have worked hard to improve our criminal justice system from my position. But Judges ultimately decide sentencing and have a tremendous impact on changes within the system.”
The two-week filing period in Idaho for the next election starts Monday. The primary is scheduled for May and the general election will be in November. The election for judge is a nonpartisan race.
Coleman praised Gaskill’s demeanor on the bench, as well as his “respect and empathy.” He also said he was fortunate to work in the 2nd District, “where attorneys are professional and work well with one another.”
“If elected District Judge, I promise to examine each criminal case before me and focus on ensuring fair and just sentences,” Coleman added. “I would bring both my criminal and civil legal experience to the bench and work hard every day for the citizens of the District.”
Coleman earned his undergraduate degree at Lewis-Clark State College and his law degree at Penn State University. He said his interest in becoming a judge is a “more recent” development.
