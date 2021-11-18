A 60-year-old Nez Perce County man is facing up to 10 years in prison over a charge that he neglected his 82-year-old mother to the point that she was malnourished and had open sores infested with insect larvae.
Albert D. Williams made his initial appearance Wednesday on the felony charge of exploitation or neglect of a vulnerable adult before Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert, who entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf and appointed the Lewiston firm of Magyar, Rauch and Associates to represent him.
Deputy Nez Perce County Prosecutor Jazz Patzer requested a $10,000 bond for Williams. But Seubert released him on his own recognizance because of his long ties to the community and lack of any criminal history. Seubert noted that since the alleged victim died earlier in November, she didn’t think Williams posed a risk to the community at large.
Public defender Travis Hartshorn, who represents defendants at their initial appearances, also argued for his release since Williams is the only person available to take his roommate to chemotherapy appointments.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed by investigator Kris Schmidt at the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office, Williams’ brother Richard Williams notified a deputy Monday that Albert Williams’ alleged neglect of their mother, Korlyn Williams, at their home on Vollmer Road may have contributed to her death.
Richard Williams provided investigators with medical records regarding Korlyn Williams’ treatment at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in September for bleeding skin ulcers, one with maggots present and bone visible. Korlyn Williams was also suffering from dementia, according to the records.
Albert Williams agreed to speak with Schmidt on Tuesday in spite of his right to remain silent, and said he would clean his mother once every three weeks and wipe her after she went to the bathroom. He denied noticing the most severe wound, but said he called an ambulance for the bleeding issues in September. He also stated that he cooked for his mother and was the only person to perform those duties.
Seubert set a Dec. 1 preliminary hearing in the case. If convicted, Albert Williams could also be fined up to $25,000.