Two female inmates at Nez Perce County Jail have been charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and opioids in a jail, and another woman was charged with a misdemeanor possession of contraband in a jail.
The charges were the result of the first drug find by IKar, the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s new K-9.
Charlye A. Shaw, 34, of Rathdrum, and Shelby L. Wantz, 28, of Lewiston, were charged with felonies after Nez Perce County deputies were told by Wantz that Kimi Sodorff, 36, of Clarkston, was “bringing in contraband in the forms of pills, dope and tobacco,” court documents said.
Shaw was charged with possessing methamphetamine and fentanyl in a jail and Wantz was charged with possessing morphine in a jail, both felonies with a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
K-9 Deputy JR Gregory and IKar, a certified drug detection dog, searched G Block. IKar located small white paper squares that had diamonds drawn on them that later tested positive for possible amphetamine, court documents said.
Shaw told deputies the property box the papers were found in was hers and no one else’s, but she did not know the box contained drugs.
Wantz’s cell was searched as deputies waited for Wantz to produce a urine sample. The search allegedly turned up three paper squares with diamonds drawn on the paper. A subsequent test of those papers allegedly indicated the paper contained morphine, court documents said.
Wantz allegedly told deputies she was persuaded by Sodorff to bring contraband into the jail. Wantz allegedly admitted to using methamphetamine in G Block to deputies. Wantz, however, said she did not know the paper squares were drugs, court documents said.
Sodorff allegedly admitted to possessing gabapentin capsules, a drug used to treat nerve pain, as well as nicotine pouches, court documents said. Sodorff’s misdemeanor charge carries a maximum penalty of six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Michelle Evans set preliminary hearings for Shaw and Wantz for Jan. 29 and a preliminary hearing for Sodorff for Jan. 21.
