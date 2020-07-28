NPC heads appoint McLaughlin as treasurer

Members of the Nez Perce County Commission unanimously voted Monday to appoint Rebecca “Missy” McLaughlin to replace county Treasurer Barbara Fry, who is retiring at the end of the month after 22 years in office.
McLaughlin will serve the remaining two-plus years of Fry’s four-year term. She has been a staff member in the treasurer’s office for six years, and has a total of more than two decades of experience with Nez Perce County.
The Nez Perce County Democratic Central Committee also nominated JR Van Tassel and Dennis Ohrtman for the position, but Fry had been training McLaughlin to take over for her and recommended her appointment. When she announced her retirement, Fry said she was leaving the position to spend more time with family and friends.
In addition to appointing McLaughlin, the commissioners surplused a wood and glass attorney’s bookcase that has been in Fry’s office for years and offered it to her as a gift in recognition of her years of service to the county.