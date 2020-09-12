POTLATCH — A “Conversation with Candidates” event organized by the Latah County Democrats is set for 5:30 today at Scenic 6 Park.
District 5 Sen. David Nelson; District 5 House candidates Dulce Kersting-Lark and Renee Love; County Commissioners Tom Lamar and Kathie LaFortune and Prosecutor Bill Thompson are scheduled to participate.
Canned and bottled drinks, prepackaged snacks and masks will be provided. There will be enough space to socially distance, and masks are required.
Those who attend should bring a lawn chair and email micasberg@gmail.com to RSVP.