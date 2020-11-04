Both incumbent Republican Nez Perce County commissioners retained their seats in Tuesday’s election, with Don Beck of District 1 cruising to victory over independent challenger Jim Kleeburg and Douglas Havens of District 2 edging independent challenger Jeff Nesset.
With all 33 precincts counted, Beck had 13,654 votes (68.1 percent) to Kleeburg’s 6,397 (31.9 percent). Havens tallied 10,836 (53.41 percent), while Nesset pulled in 9,451 votes (46.59 percent). Turnout was heavy, with 21,302 (88.9 percent) of the county’s 23,692 voters who were registered before Election Day casting ballots.
County Auditor/Recorder Patty O. Weeks said turnout set a record, beating the 86 percent of registered voters who cast ballots in the 2004 election.
In a set of nonbinding advisory votes on the county’s plan to replace the aging county courthouse that has sat on Lewiston’s Main Street for more than a century, a plurality of voters chose building on the existing site. But they also favored remodeling and expanding the existing building rather than starting from scratch. And a majority voted to proceed with the project as soon as possible, versus waiting for the county to save more money.
Beck gave his thanks to the high number of county residents who either voted early or showed up on Election Day to cast their ballots.
“This has been a strange year where we haven’t been able to go door to door like we like to and answer their questions,” he said of the barriers to old-fashioned campaigning posed by the coronavirus pandemic. “But I feel good that the people came out and voted for me.”
But he was also complimentary of Kleeburg, whom he’s grown to know and respect over the years.
“I really think a lot of him, and it’s got to be disappointing to him,” said Beck, who won a four-year term. “But I want him to know that I really appreciate how he ran his campaign. He never chides or belittles or tries to pick you apart. He runs a good campaign.”
Havens also thanked voters for narrowly sending him back to office for a two-year term, and congratulated Nesset for running a good race.
“I always thought this was going to be a pretty close race, with a lot of issues on the table,” he said, mentioning property taxes, the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport, large transportation projects and the courthouse project. “I’m really excited about what’s coming up in the county, however this (election) turned out. But I really wanted to be a part of it.”
There were three multiple-choice “what, when and where” questions regarding the courthouse replacement project. On the first question about what to build, 30.70 percent chose “Build new courthouse,” 40.31 percent chose “Remodel and expand existing courthouse if significantly less expensive,” and 28.99 percent chose “Buy and remodel an existing building if adaptable and less expensive.”
For the second question, on when to build, 57.39 percent chose “Start as soon as possible, taking advantage of low interest rates,” while 42.61 percent chose “Start after saving more money for the project.”
Finally, regarding where to build, 34.86 chose “Build on existing site,” 32.82 chose “Build on most economical site,” 14.03 percent chose “Build on most expandable site,” and 18.30 percent chose “Build on most centrally located site.”
Mills may be contacted at jmills@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2266.