NPC auto office switching computer system

The rollout of a “one person, one record” system for vehicle registration and titling over the three-day weekend will close the Nez Perce County auto license office Friday while employees complete their training, according to Assessor Dan Anderson.
County offices will also be closed Monday for the Columbus Day holiday. And online vehicle registration services will be unavailable until early next week as millions of records are integrated into the new system, according to the Idaho Division of Motor Vehicles.
But Anderson said the inconveniences will be worth the long-overdue replacement of the state’s 1980s-vintage mainframe computer system to the new GEM system.
“Please be patient with us as they begin,” Anderson said.
The new registration system is part of a wider technology overhaul that began with the driver’s licensing system replacement in 2018 that was plagued with problems. But Anderson said officials expect a much smoother transition this time, even though it has been delayed since June because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Auto License Supervisor Cherie Ellis said the GEM system will bring several conveniences and changes to the process of registering and titling vehicles. The old mainframe system was “boxed,” meaning it could not be upgraded or modified. But officials will be able to adjust and improve the new system as circumstances require, Ellis said.
The “one person, one record” approach to organizing data means customers won’t have to remember every scrap of paper for a trip to the auto licensing office at the county courthouse, she added. For instance, if they don’t know a vehicle’s plate number or vehicle identification number, they can simply provide identification and the office will be able to look up all of their records from one file.
Identification can take the form of a government-issued card like a driver’s license, a Social Security number, or a business tax identification number for commercial registrations, Ellis said.
Anderson said auto license staff members have been learning the system virtually and in person with ITD trainers, a process that will be completed Friday while the office is closed. And he reminded those who need vehicle-related services that they don’t have to stand in line, regardless of the computer system, if they utilize the state’s mail-in renewal process, drop their paperwork in the box in the parking lot just west of the courthouse at 1230 Main St. or do their business online.
Vehicle titling applications will still have to be done in person, he said.
Another major change will be how customers receive new plates. County offices have issued them in person for years, but now they will all be sent in the mail on demand. To account for that delay, all temporary license certificates that are posted in a vehicle’s rear window will be valid until the expiration date on the plates. They used to expire after 30 days. Counties will still issue expiration date stickers, however.
Ellis said license plates will only be available in person under emergency circumstances until the office’s current inventory is gone. An example of an acceptable emergency circumstance would be unexpected travel across state lines, she said.
Registrations and renewal notices will have a new look under the new system, as will the ITD online interface. Those with questions may call the auto license office at (208) 799-3026.
“Our office is excited,” Ellis said. “We’re really looking forward to it. I really feel like we’ve put in the work to get trained.”
In a news release, DMV Administrator Alberto Gonzalez said the new system will reduce transaction times at DMV offices and help county agents and law enforcement correctly identify Idahoans and vehicle ownership.
“It also paves the way to the future, giving us the ability to eventually offer more online services to Idaho drivers,” he said.
