A report of a woman attempting to lure a 7-year-old boy into her car turned out to be a misunderstanding, the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Tuesday.
The woman, who was described as about 40 years old with brown hair and glasses, had offered the boy a Gatorade. An initial news release said she was trying to lure the boy into her car, but the sheriff’s office later determined she was only trying to help a child who “appeared to be hot and tired.”
“The subject has been identified and is no longer of interest,” a second news release from the sheriff’s office said. “The Sheriff’s Office appreciates all the information received in this case and encourages the public to report suspicious activity such as this.”
The incident occurred in the area of Settlement Road in Nez Perce County.