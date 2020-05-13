A female inmate at the Nez Perce County Jail was allegedly caught hiding drugs in her rectum during a strip search.
Margaret E. Musselman, 28, of Oakesdale, Wash., is charged with possessing major contraband inside a correctional facility.
Sheriff’s detention deputies allege that during a search of H-block, an inmate said Musselman had Suboxone strips that were given to her by another inmate, court records said.
Detention deputies allege that during a subsequent strip search of Musselman, 1.81 grams of Suboxone, which is a drug used to treat narcotic dependence, was found. Musselman told the detention deputy, “I’m a drug addict, I use drugs,” court records said.
The maximum penalty for possessing drugs in a correctional facility in Idaho is five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Michelle Evans did not set a bond in the case, but Musselman is in Nez Perce County Jail on felony charges of possession of methamphetamine and heroin with intent to deliver from February. A $20,000 bond was set in that case by Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert.
Musselman pleaded guilty to possession of heroin with intent to deliver in that case on May 1 in 2nd District Court Judge Jeff Brudie’s courtroom. Sentencing in that case is set for June 10.
Evans set a preliminary hearing in the new case for June 3.