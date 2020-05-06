NP County finds its insurance options are limited

Nez Perce County Commissioner Douglas Havens said he thinks the county’s risk management insurance provider is too quick to settle lawsuits, but he found out Tuesday there aren’t many other options.
County elected officials gathered for a virtual meeting with Mike Martin of Martin Insurance, their agent to the Idaho Counties Risk Management Program. Martin said that with a pool of about 900 members, ICRMP is able to spread out losses, such as those from lost or settled lawsuits.
But Havens said he started to wonder if the county could find a better provider after ICRMP decided to pay former Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Manager Robin Turner $50,000 last year to settle a wrongful termination lawsuit.
“I don’t like the idea of settling cases when it seems like there’s enough evidence to not settle,” Havens said. “So I just wondered what the philosophy was behind that. I guess, like anything else, it’s a numbers game.”
Martin said other carriers have a hard time competing with the comprehensive coverage ICRMP provides, including property and personal injury claims, and personnel issues like Turner’s lawsuit. County Auditor/Recorder Patty O. Weeks said that kind of coverage is important because counties are more exposed to liability claims than other governmental entities because of their law enforcement functions, including county jails.
Counties are also unique because each one has nine elected officials, each with specific constitutional responsibilities, Weeks said.
She said looking for another carrier is a good exercise in fiscal responsibility, but added that ICRMP is the only option that can provide a combination of comprehensive coverage, with deep knowledge and experience in Idaho law, regulation and case history.
“It’s a good idea to check out the market every now and then to make sure we’re getting the best bang for our buck,” she said. “I think we are. They’re in tune with the specifics of Idaho law as it pertains to government.”
Turner initially filed his suit against the airport, the county, the county commissioners and the city of Lewiston, because the city and county jointly own the airport. All of the entities agreed to have the matter handled by ICRMP, however, and the settlement was ultimately between Turner and the airport.
Turner served as the airport manager for 30 years before his retirement in 2014. The airport authority board appointed him as interim manager after it had trouble finding a permanent replacement, then hired him as an assistant manager to former Manager Stephanie Morgan before firing her in 2018.
The airport fired Turner a short time later. He filed his lawsuit a year ago, claiming emotional distress, retaliation and the improper inclusion of a private reprimand in his employment file over an alleged sexual encounter at the airport. A charge of obscene live conduct against Turner was subsequently dropped because probable cause couldn’t be established.
Martin told the county officials the only other agency that can offer the same kind of comprehensive coverage as ICRMP is Travelers Insurance. Weeks said she is working on getting a quote so the county can compare costs between the two, but the COVID-19 pandemic is delaying the process because Travelers’ agents aren’t allowed to travel to Lewiston to assess the county’s facilities like the courthouse and jail.
Havens said ICRMP’s threat to drop the county last year didn’t factor into his desire to look at other carriers. Last August, the program’s executive director cited the “workload and cost burden” generated by multiple personnel claims involving Nez Perce County Sheriff Joe Rodriguez in a letter threatening to cancel the county’s coverage.
ICRMP ultimately agreed to keep the county as a member, but with much higher deductibles for each new claim. Weeks said there have been no additional costs to the county since the increases went into effect.
After the meeting, Havens bemoaned the county’s lack of options.
“It never hurts to shop around,” he said. “But when you’ve got limited possibilities, that doesn’t make it great.”
Mills may be contacted at jmills@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2266.