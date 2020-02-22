A Nez Perce County courthouse bailiff is facing four felony counts related to an alleged pattern of evading state income taxes.
John S. Mainini Jr., 59, of Lewiston, is charged with tax evasion, perjury, offering false or forged instruments for record, and computer crime related to tax filings he allegedly made in 2012, ’13, ’14 and ’16.
Tax evasion carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Perjury carries a one-year minimum prison sentence and 14-year maximum prison sentence and a maximum fine of $50,000. Offering false or forged instruments for record and computer crime both carry a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $50,000 fine.
Idaho Tax Commission Investigator and Tax Auditor Christen Lewis alleges Mainini overstated his state income tax withholdings in the amount of $7,210 in 2012-14 and ’16, court records said.
“Mainini procured an additional $7,210 in state refunds he was not entitled to during these four years,” Lewis wrote in a report to prosecutors recommending charges be filed in the case. “The state has recovered $3,460 from these overstated withholdings. This leaves a remaining outstanding liability of $3,750.”
The Idaho Tax Commission alleges Mainini imported his and his wife, Heather Mainini’s, W-2 information into the computer tax filing software TurboTax, and then manually edited the withholding amounts, court documents said.
“Mainini has a pattern of making false entries on his e-filed tax returns by inflating his withholding figures on the e-filed W-2s he submitted with his tax returns,” Lewis said in the report. “The pattern can be seen through six years of both state and federal withholdings being inflated.”
Tax year ’14 was corrected and an inflated withholding of $1,300 was denied by the state, which created a tax liability of $1,319, court documents said.
Mainini is an employee of the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office as a court security officer and has been placed on paid administrative leave.
Because of Mainini’s work in the courthouse, Clearwater County Prosecutor Clayne Tyler has been appointed a special prosecutor in the case to avoid conflicts of interest.
Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall presided over Mainini’s initial appearance in court Friday morning to avoid a conflict of interest in the case.
Marshall set the next hearing in the case for March 20. Mainini waived his right to a preliminary hearing within 21 days at Friday’s hearing.
Mainini will likely seek a change of venue in the case, according to Mainini’s limited attorney, Paige Nolta.
Mainini is not considered a flight risk, Tyler said. Nolta told the court that Mainini had a planned trip to Florida to see his daughter, which no one objected to at the hearing.
Wells may be contacted at mwells@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2275.