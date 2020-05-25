Children and teens who need help with behavioral health problems can now seek assistance from the Brighter Futures Outpatient Clinic at the Northwest Children’s Home Education Center.
The clinic, which opened in January, offers services that may not be readily available elsewhere in the Lewiston-Clarkston area to young people and their families.
“We haven’t done this before,” said Dori Walden, a therapist at the clinic. “It’s due to the overwhelming need for mental health services for kids and families in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.”
The Brighter Futures clinic is located in the education center at 602 13th St. in Lewiston and employs, besides Walden, a psychiatric nurse practitioner, Deborah Blazzard, who can provide psychiatric services and medications to children younger than 18.
“We provide services for kids that struggle with peer and family relationships and poor social skills, trauma, (post-traumatic stress disorder) and family dynamics,” Walden said. Patients can sometimes wait two to three months to see a psychiatrist, and with Blazzard on board, “we can see them in less than 10 days.”
Walden said because the clinic is new it’s hard to judge the full scope of behavioral health needs among youngsters in the area.
“But I have seen an increase of client referrals due to adolescents being in the hospital and being discharged and often (they) can’t find a therapist who has an opening,” she said. “So we’ve been able to provide that need.”
The clinic has been serving about 20 families since it opened. Before the COVID-19 stay-at-home order, clinic staff was meeting twice a week with school groups and “kids who have impulse control issues and poor social skills, to learn positive coping skills.”
In the meantime, Walden said, she has been conducting telehealth meetings and workshops with clients via online sites. That has worked well overall, but younger children who have a harder time navigating electronic platforms have been allowed to come into the clinic. After having their temperatures checked and answering questions about their health contacts, the young children meet with therapists face-to-face.
Plans for the clinic include therapy groups for clients and their families “so several different family groups can attend and all learn the same self-regulation and disrupt-tolerance skills. Both the patient, or the adolescent, and family learn the same skills at the same time.”
Walden said clinic staff also may choose to meet with a family in their home to provide coaching on behavioral health skills.
The new clinic offers the staff office space, as well as rooms for patients to do art projects and lesson plans. The clinic is supported by patients’ medical insurance, but it also accepts Medicaid, which not all such clinics accept. The Idaho Legislature has not provided funding for the clinic.
“Brian Pope (executive director of the children’s home) has sensed a need over time, due to a lot of services being cut, including at St. Joe’s outpatient clinic,” Walden said.
That resulted in fewer services for children and adolescents in the community leading to the creation of the Brighter Futures clinic.
Anyone wishing more information about the clinic may call (208) 746-3388.
