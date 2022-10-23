Aveloc, left, battles against Kane in the fight demo at the first annual Creativity Localized’s Renaissance Fall Festival Fundraiser at Hells Gate State Park on Saturday. The two fighters are with the group Dál Riata, a group of historical enthusiasts working to create a living historical community. The event sponsors kids in school activities when the expenses are more then the family can afford, and continues today from 10 a.m. to dusk.

