Items in this column are pulled from police logs from around the region.
A suspected firearm was found in a bag located by an X-ray machine at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport. The “firearm” turned out to be a small USB drive shaped like a revolver.
A 911 caller reported a dog is loose all the time on Alder Avenue in Lewiston, and it poops in the caller’s yard and tears up their door.
A 911 caller reported seeing a prescription pill bottle along Alder Avenue in Lewiston. Police located it and noted the bottle was empty and right next to other trash, which the officer disposed of.
A Lewiston woman reported a neighbor was being too loud on Cedar Avenue. Police arrived and found the neighbor had dropped an object upstairs, which is not a crime. The woman was “very stubborn” and disagreed with the officer, saying being accidentally noisy is a crime. She was told to contact the property manager.
A Lewiston woman reported that a goat followed her husband into their home on the 3100 block of Fourth Street. The goat walked in and made itself comfortable on the couch. The woman couldn’t find any identifying information on the goat for its owner. Reports didn’t say if the goat was given a blanket and tucked in for the evening to hang out with its very own nanny.
A 911 caller reported someone threw yogurt at his apartment on Southway Avenue in Lewiston. The following day, an unidentified suspect threw more yogurt on the apartment, and this time added a block of cheese to the dairy damage. The caller couldn’t identify any pasteurizing punks who pummeled the home with the various dairy products, though police said they’d step up patrols and make sure milk isn’t next on the vandal’s (food) pyramid scheme.
A “psychedelic” party was reported on the 600 block of Third Street in Lewiston.
A Moscow woman called 911 and wanted an officer to check out her apartment for anything noxious. She reported she had a cigarette, and it “tasted funny.” Police located nothing suspicious and told the woman she was probably sick from the cig.
A Moscow man reported someone tried and failed to egg his house late one night, and later the same night the egger returned and succeed at hitting the man’s home on Fairview Drive. Police did not locate the egger, who did not make it overly easy to track his deviled work.
A 911 caller reported a man was standing on the side of the road with his head down and appeared to be sleeping at East Sixth Street in Moscow. Police couldn’t locate the man, who sleepwalked away and said somnambu-later.
A 911 caller reported seeing a dead squirrel at Ridge Road and Sunnyside Avenue. An officer responded and removed the rodent from the road.
A 911 caller reported several people were vomiting and urinating from a balcony on the 700 block of Railroad Street in Moscow. The partygoers were told to keep it down and use the bathroom instead of the balcony for relieving themselves.
Moscow police responded to several drunk people throwing construction signs at each other on North Jackson and West A streets. Police were detour-mined to deter the construction project and got the people to stop throwing signs at each other.
A Moscow woman was reported holding a sign with obscenities about the government displayed on it at West Third and South Jackson streets.
Pullman police responded to a report of a cougar sighting but couldn’t locate any signs of cougar in the area of Northwest Nicole Court.
Pullman police responded to a man wearing only a bathrobe on the 200 block of South Grand Avenue. Officers told the man to put on full clothes; it was clear he wasn’t bathrobbed of clothing.
