The American Red Cross offers blood donation at its center in the Lewiston Orchards and at scheduled drives, including:
RIGGINS — 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Salmon Rapids Lodge, 1010 S. Main St.
VIOLA — 1-6 p.m. Thursday, Viola Community Center, 1007 Rothfork Road.
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Umpqua Bank, 303 Diagonal St., Clarkston.
9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 12, Lewis-Clark State College, Williams Conference Center, 500 Eighth Ave., Lewiston.
PULLMAN — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 14, Washington State University, Smith Center, second floor atrium.
MOSCOW — 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 18, University of Idaho TLC Center, second floor 143 lounge.
PALOUSE — 12:15 to 6 p.m. Nov. 19, Palouse Community, 230 E. Main.
MOSCOW — Noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 26, Best Western Plus, 1516 Pullman Road.
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 27, Guardian Angel Homes, the Barn, 2421 Vineyard Ave., Lewiston.
Those interested in a full list of donation sites and times for the American Red Cross can call (800) 733-2767.
Information about donation opportunities through Vitalant, formerly Inland Northwest Blood Center, is available by calling (877) 258-4825.