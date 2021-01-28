BOISE — On a dry, sunny afternoon more than 80 years ago, Winston Churchill gave the last of the three speeches that secured his reputation as a great wartime leader.
He’d previously informed the House of Commons that he had “nothing to offer but blood, toil, tears and sweat.” Three weeks later, he assured them that, no matter how bleak the situation, the nation would “fight on the beaches (and) on the landing grounds, we shall fight in the fields and in the streets. ... We shall never surrender.”
Now, two days after France capitulated, Churchill told the House that the Battle of France was over and the Battle of Britain about to begin.
“The whole fury and might of the enemy must very soon be turned upon us,” he said. “But if we fail, then the whole world ... will sink into the abyss of a new dark age.”
So buck up, Churchill said. It’s time to “brace ourselves in our duties, and so bear ourselves that if the British Empire and Commonwealth last for a thousand years, men will still say, ‘This was their finest hour.’”
It would be pure hubris for any modern lawmaker to cast themselves in a Churchillian mode, but it isn’t unusual for Idaho legislators to at least envision themselves as captains of the ship of state.
They consider themselves representatives, not just of the people, but of the best in people — of the Gem State’s freedom-loving soul, which stands tall in the face of adversity, refusing to despair.
That attitude has been particularly evident during the coronavirus pandemic. For months, Republican lawmakers have pushed back against mask mandates and other individual and business restrictions meant to slow the spread of the virus. Such measures, they suggest, smack of oppression, appeasement and outright surrender.
Cower in the dark while some little bug runs rampant? Not on their watch.
Hence the rush of bills this year to terminate the governor’s emergency declaration, rein in various executive branch powers and assert the Legislature’s right to lead the fight.
Unfortunately, it took all of two weeks to discover that House and Senate Republicans have been shooting blanks. In fact, they aren’t even aiming at the right target.
None of the individual and business restrictions they object to are in the governor’s coronavirus emergency declaration. Those were enacted by various state and local public health orders, which are independent of the declaration.
Ending the state of emergency, as the governor noted last week, does nothing but jeopardize upward of $20 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds and undermine the regulatory relief that’s allowed the state to expand access to telehealth services and quickly license health care professionals during the pandemic.
Apparently the Legislature has come to the same conclusion: A Senate resolution that would immediately terminate the emergency declaration was pulled back to committee Wednesday.
Sen. Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens, said the resolution “was intended to do two things: end the Stage 2 restrictions put in place (by the Stay Healthy Idaho public health order) and preserve federal funding. As we discussed, it probably does neither of those things.”
What’s particularly troubling is that lawmakers have been working on this issue for at least six months. The fact that their initial effort was shot down so quickly makes one wonder: Did they not read the emergency declaration? In six months, did no one ask, “Hey, what happens if we actually cut this rope?”
House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, said there’s a “learning curve” to pandemics. Consequently, it shouldn’t surprise anyone that lawmakers are struggling a bit to find the right approach.
He likened the situation to flipping circuit breakers on and off until you find the right one to cut the power.
Goldilocks tried a similar approach with porridge.
Freshman Rep. Brandon Mitchell, R-Moscow, said terminating the emergency declaration doesn’t have any real benefit, “except showing that we did something.”
If so, it wouldn’t be the first time they’ve rushed to judgment. But rather than a Churchillian leadership style, it hearkens back to ancient Rome, when rulers diverted the masses with circus spectacles and gladiatorial games.
When the people want blood, give them blood. Do something, even if it’s not the right thing.
Forget mask mandates, we need a toga mandate. And instead of the Idaho Statehouse, we can pretend we’re at Faber College, the fictional location for “National Lampoon’s Animal House.”
According to its Wikipedia entry, the movie — which prominently featured a toga party — is about “a trouble-making fraternity whose members challenge the authority of the dean.”
Yeah, wouldn’t be a first for that, either.
Likening Idaho Republicans to rambunctious frat boys may be a bit harsh, but pushing back against the executive branch is their signature effort this session. It’s their top priority. Their whole message is that Idahoans are better off when lawmakers can add their two cents and help dictate the state’s response to a crisis.
Yet the first bills out of the gate indicate the Legislature’s two cents would cost the state and local governments $20 million. Not a great beginning when you’re also asking people to amend the Constitution so you can call yourselves back into session.
But all is not lost. Perhaps, like the British people in World War II, Idaho lawmakers will rise to the occasion. Maybe the session will start out bad and end up good.
Republicans certainly remain committed to ending the coronavirus restrictions and revamping the emergency and public health statutes to allow greater legislative oversight. There’s still time for the Legislature to do that in a way that’s less fraternity prank and more Churchillian, to provide real leadership in solving Idaho’s problems.
Spence covers politics for the Tribune. He may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.