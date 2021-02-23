Not exactly Hawaii weather

Gayne Nitta, an owner of LocoGrinz, a restaurant that serves Hawaiian food, pushes off last week’s remaining snow from on top of the restaurant in downtown Moscow on Monday morning. “I grew up in Hawaii, so I’m more of a sun guy,” Nitta said. The forecast calls for a chance of snow on the Palouse today.

 Zach Wilkinson/Lewiston Tribune

Gayne Nitta, an owner of LocoGrinz, a restaurant that serves Hawaiian food, pushes off last week’s remaining snow on top of the restaurant in downtown Moscow on Monday morning. “I grew up in Hawaii, so I’m more of a sun guy,” Nitta said. The forecast calls for a chance of snow on the Palouse today.

Tags