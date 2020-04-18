The Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport was on track to see record volumes in 2020 before the coronavirus crippled the aviation industry.
A total of 17,636 passengers boarded flights at the Palouse airport in January, February and March, 392 more than during the same time the previous year, said Executive Director Tony Bean.
In a little more than a month, traffic has slowed almost to a halt. Alaska Airlines’ Horizon Air is operating just one round-trip flight a day between Pullman and Seattle, compared with as many as five round trips earlier in the year.
The aircraft are carrying between roughly 10 to 20 passengers, a mix of patients seeking advanced medical care outside the area, Washington State University international students leaving for the school year and people who work in Alaska’s oil fields, Bean said.
“April is going to be ugly,” he said.
The situation is similar at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport. The number of daily SkyWest round-trip flights to Salt Lake City has dropped from three in February to one now, said Airport Director Michael Isaacs.
A recent flight had only four passengers. Before the coronavirus, SkyWest’s flights were roughly 70 percent full, he said.
“It’s staggering,” Isaacs said.
The steep decline is hurting almost every form of revenue the airports receive, including a $4.39 passenger facility charge that airports receive for each person who boards a plane at their facilities.
Landing and parking fees are suffering, as well as dollars from leases with car rental companies that vary based on how much business they have.
Federal aid is anticipated to help both airports get through. Lewiston got $1.24 million and Pullman received $18 million.
Lewiston is still deciding what to do with the money. Pullman plans to save as much as possible for a new $30 million to $50 million terminal it wants to open in 2023, Bean said.
The money is in addition to what both facilities are receiving for upgrades this year covered mostly with federal money. Lewiston is redoing the older of its two runways in a project estimated to cost $7 million.
Pullman is finishing new taxiways as part of its $154 million reconstruction of its runway.
What’s happening in Lewiston and Pullman reflects what’s going on in the rest of the nation.
“It’s a ghost town at pretty much every airport,” Isaacs said.
Alaska Air Group continues to “experience demand that is 80 percent or more below normal levels as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak,” according to an April 6 filing of Alaska Air Group with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The company is seeking payroll support grants through the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act.
“Given the uncertainty about when demand may bottom out and when a recovery may begin, the (payroll grants) will be critical as we weather the challenging months ahead,” according to the filing.
The decrease in demand occurred at a time when both airports had been trying to recruit more flights. The Pullman airport had received a $780,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation Small Community Air Service Development program that it will use to attract Denver flights.
In March, Lewiston had meetings lined up with SkyWest, Alaska, United and Delta that were postponed indefinitely, Isaacs said.
He is continuing to communicate with SkyWest and has kept a dialogue going with Alaska, offering, among other things, to let the airline park idled aircraft in Lewiston.
Isaacs and Bean said they will continue their expansion efforts as soon as conditions improve.
How soon that will be is hard to predict. Bean believes it will involve a mix of passenger need and helping them understand they won’t get COVID-19 from flying.
Airports and airlines have already taken new precautions, such as doing more cleaning and not selling some seats on planes so passengers can practice social distancing, but Bean believes it will take even more measures.
“It’s a tough time for everybody and we’re all trying to figure it out,” Bean said.
Isaacs expects people to be eager to fly once restrictions are lifted. He’s hearing that people have delayed, but not shelved, plans to see family or go on vacation.
“A lot of good things are going to happen at the Lewiston airport,” he said.
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.