Man killed in Seattle shooting
SEATTLE — Authorities say a man was fatally shot at a homeless encampment in Seattle.
The Seattle Times reports police became aware of the shooting early Monday morning when a 911 call at 12:20 a.m. reported someone had been shot at an encampment in West Seattle.
Police found the man who was shot upon arrival to the scene. When medics from Seattle Fire Department arrived, they declared him dead.
Police have not released the name of the man, nor other details.
Deputies search for suspect who fatally shot JBLM soldier
PARKLAND, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was searching for a suspect who fatally shot an active duty soldier Saturday evening during a social gathering at a Parkland home.
The 25-year-old victim died at the scene after paramedics were unable to revive him, the sheriff’s office said in a written statement, KOMO-TV reported. The man was stationed at Joint Base Lewis McCord.
On Sunday, JBLM identified him as U.S. Army Sgt. Emmett Leviticus Moore, from East Point, Ga. They say he was a member of 1-14 Cavalry Squadron, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Inf. Div., at JBLM.
Deputies were called to a home in the 1600 block of 112th Street S. shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday, according to the statement.
When they arrived, they found the victim inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound, officials said. Deputies searched but was unable to find the suspect who shot the man, officials said.
There was apparently some type of gathering at the home before the shooting. It was not immediately clear if the victim knew the suspect or what led to the gunfire.
Firefighters put out ‘wall of fire’ at Kent apartment; five residents injured
PUGET SOUND, Wash. — Around 40 firefighters arrived to a “wall of fire” that stretched from the ground level to the top floor of a three-story apartment building in Kent this morning, according to Puget Sound Fire. Within an hour, they were able to put out the blaze at Atrium on James Apartments on 64th Avenue South and West James Street.
Residents woke up to a fire alarm that sounded a little after 1 a.m. Shortly after, a second alarm in another unit went off.
Firefighters say everyone in the 18-unit apartment complex evacuated before they arrived. Five residents were taken to the hospital for minor respiratory injuries sustained from the smoke.
Investigators are still identifying the cause of the fire, but suspect it originated on the ground level of an outdoor stairwell. Puget Sound Fire said investigators were still interviewing residents.
Five units were severely damaged — two by the fire, two from smoke and one unit sustained water damage from firefighters putting out the fire.
Everyone else in the apartment has been able to return to their units.
Tanker truck winds up in Hood Canal at low tide after wreck on U.S. 101
MASON COUNTY — A tanker truck wound up in Hood Canal at low tide after a wreck on southbound U.S. 101 in Mason County, according to Washington State Patrol.
At about 3:40 p.m. June 15, the truck was headed south on U.S. 101 near Potlatch State Park. There was a car behind the truck and a car in front of it, according to State Patrol.
The 54-year-old McCleary man driving behind the truck attempted to legally pass it. Troopers say the truck swerved into oncoming traffic and hit the passing vehicle. The 41-year-old driver of the truck, also from McCleary, then lost control of it and drove off the road and over an embankment into Hood Canal where the tide was out, a State Patrol memo reads.
After being hit, the passing driver over-corrected his steering and crashed into a third vehicle.
All three drivers were not hurt, including an 82-year-old man from Tacoma, although the truck driver was taken to Mason General Hospital in Shelton as a precaution, according to State Patrol.
Police fired three nonlethal rounds, Taser before killing California man
WENATCHEE — After a review of body-worn cameras and dash cameras, investigators say Wenatchee police fired three nonlethal rounds and a Taser at Zachary C. Rutherford on June 4 before fatally shooting the 32-year-old.
Rutherford was allegedly armed with a knife and matched the description of a man suspected in a nearby burglary when he was confronted by police officers on the 200 block of South Western Avenue.
Officers reportedly fired three nonlethal projectiles from a 40mm launcher and fired a Taser at Rutherford as he advanced toward officers, according to a news release from the North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit.
The nonlethal measures were “ineffective at stopping Mr. Rutherford’s advance” toward officers, the release said.
The news release does not specify the number of nonlethal rounds that struck Rutherford and whether both Taser probes connected to Rutherford. Tasers fire two probes that must connect in order to channel electricity through the body.