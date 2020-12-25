Third person charged in drug-linked killing at Montana motel
BILLINGS, Mont. — A third suspect has been charged and pleaded not guilty in the killing of a man inside a southern Montana motel room during an alleged robbery tied to a drug debt.
China Rose Dawn Davis, 30, appeared Wednesday in state District Court in Yellowstone County to face a count of deliberate homicide with a weapons enhancement. Bail was set at $500,000, the Billings Gazette reported.
The defendant told detectives that the victim, Carl Archer, Jr., 53, owed her an ounce of meth and didn’t want to pay, according to charging documents. Davis allegedly persuaded co-defendant James Reese Eder to help her rob Archer inside the Tiger Town Motel in Ballantine, Mont., where the victim was shot in the head on Nov. 2, 2019, the charges state.
Davis is charged under the felony murder rule, which says people who participate in a felony crime that leads to someone’s death share responsibility even if they didn’t commit the killing.
Eder has pleaded not guilty to deliberate homicide, and his trial is set for February.
Charlie Reimers, 29, who was accused of driving Eder to and from the scene of Archer’s killing, has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of robbery.
Child, grandparents rescued after being stranded in national forest
NORTH BEND, Ore. — Authorities have found a 4-year-old girl and her grandparents who became stranded while looking for a Christmas tree in the Willamette National Forest in Oregon.
The Coast Guard said the family was found Wednesday after venturing into the forest Monday.
The girl’s mother reported them missing Tuesday when she went to the grandparents’ home in Eugene and found no sign of the group.
Investigators picked up cellphone signals indicating they were last in the area of Fall Creek, and a Coast Guard helicopter crew began searching early Wednesday. After several hours, the crew spotted their vehicle, which the Coast Guard said was more easily seen because a blue tarp had been covering it. The aircrew notified search and rescue teams on the ground, who found the family unharmed.
“After getting the family into a warm place with some food and water, we learned that their car got stuck in an area with downed trees and snow,” the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said later Wednesday on Facebook. “Thankfully, they had a blanket, some water, a tarp and snacks in the car, and were all wearing warm clothing.”
U.S. Marshal Service and highway patrol vehicles hit during pursuit
GREAT FALLS, Mont. — Authorities in Montana say a man in a stolen car ran into a U.S. Marshals vehicle and a Montana Highway Patrol vehicle during a high-speed pursuit.
The suspect and a second person allegedly were involved in the Tuesday theft of two rental cars from a store where the suspect used to work in Great Falls on Tuesday.
A U.S. Marshal Service deputy was able to track the GMC Yukon driven by the suspect, who ran into the Marshals Service vehicle before fleeing on U.S. Highway 89 at speeds of more than 100 miles per hour, Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said.
The suspect later left the highway and crashed into a state highway patrol vehicle south of Fort Shaw, disabling the suspect’s vehicle. He was apprehended without incident.
It was unclear if any injuries were suffered by law enforcement or the suspect, who was booked for felony theft, resisting arrest, felony assault with a weapon, fleeing a peace officer and other offenses.
Oregon Health Authority reports 871 new COVID cases
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority on Thurday reported 871 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths.
Of the reported people who died, their ages ranged from 55 to 92.
The total amount of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Oregon since the start of the pandemic is 106,821. The death toll is 1,415.
Last week the the first COVID-19 vaccine doses in the state were administered to Oregon health care workers. Since then 14,524 Oregonians have received doses.
This week Gov. Kate Brown announced that, along with health care workers, residents and staff at nursing homes also were receiving the vaccine.
Currently there are 495 people hospitalized in Oregon with COVID-19.
Fire burns storied theater in Seattle’s U-District
SEATTLE — A fire in a historic theater in Seattle’s university district sent a plume of smoke over the neighborhood.
Crews responded to the Seven Gables Theatre about noon Thursday. The theater closed in 2017.
Firefighters used a ladder truck to battle the smoky blaze, KOMO reported. There were no immediate reports of injuries.
The Seven Gables Theatre opened in 1976 and was known for showing independent films, documentaries and other movies.
The theatre was converted from a former dance hall originally built in the 1920s.