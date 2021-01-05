King County seeks to buy as many as a dozen hotels to house homeless
SEATTLE — King County is starting 2021 with plans to buy as many as a dozen hotels to permanently house hundreds of homeless people and provide them with services.
“We have every reason to believe that homelessness will get a lot worse after this pandemic unless we take bold action,” said Leo Flor, director of the King County Department of Community and Human Services.
The initiative is called Health Through Housing, KING5 reported. It uses revenue from a .1 percent sales tax increase to develop a network of apartment-like shelters, with the goal of getting people out of tents, off of sidewalks, and into safe, clean homes.
The county hopes to eventually house 45 percent, or 2,000 people, out of its chronically homeless population of 4,500. The goal for 2021 is to create housing units for 1,500 people countywide, in former hotels and nursing homes throughout the county.
Flor said hotel owners are already approaching the county and offering their properties, which are struggling to fill rooms during the pandemic.
That plan could run into hurdles in cities like SeaTac, where the city voted to temporarily restrict the county from opening any additional shelters within city limits.
Police: Suspect escapes precinct after cleaners open door
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man suspected of attempted murder who escaped a secure room in a Portland police precinct may have gotten out after a COVID-19 cleaning crew opened the door, police said.
Police arrested David Dahlen on Saturday on suspicion of ramming a stolen pickup into an officer on Dec. 24. The Portland Police Bureau said Monday that while Dahlen was in a holding cell in the detectives division, a crew doing COVID-19 disinfection opened the door and then closed it when they saw him.
Preliminary investigation shows the door didn’t fully latch and investigators believe Dahlen pushed it open and exited the building through a stairwell, police said. Surveillance video showed him running away, police said. Police had not found Dahlen as of Monday afternoon and are asking the public to call 911 if he is seen.
Dahlen is suspected of driving into Portland police Officer Jennifer Pierce, who was hospitalized with a fractured pelvis.
When officers tried to box in the stolen truck at a gas station, the driver rammed into Pierce as she stood outside of her car, according to witnesses. Pierce was pinned between the truck and her patrol car. The pickup driver then backed up and struck her again.
Pierce then fired her gun at the truck. The pickup, which had been stolen from a Portland auto shop, was found abandoned shortly afterward.
Inauguration prayer shifts into election criticism
HELENA, Mont. — A prayer given before the inauguration of Montana’s state auditor shifted from asking for wisdom, discernment and integrity into criticism about the November elections and a wish that President Donald Trump would remain in office.
“It made me very uncomfortable,” Auditor and Insurance Commissioner Troy Downing said. “I did not review nor approve of the content nor do I agree with many of the sentiments. My expectations were simply blessings, a prayer for wisdom and respectful dialogue.”
The prayer, given by Eric Jacobs, said: “The corruption in our government is rampant,” asks for “the wisdom to see beyond the lies of the giant propaganda machine that is working against us,” and prayed for God’s power to “be with us in overcoming this Deep State.”
“We pray that the electoral votes would be thrown out in every state that ran a dishonest election and that the rightful president would be in office for the next four years,” the prayer continued, finally asking that Trump remain in office.
“Commissioner Troy Downing categorically denounces many of the statements at today’s swearing-in ceremony,” Downing’s spokesperson Sam Loveridge said in a statement. “Mr. Jacobs was given three minutes to pray for our nation, state and for the Downing family — not to deliver a political message.”