Body found in Green River identified as murdered teen from Des Moines
AUBURN, Wash. — Washington authorities have identified the body of a teenage boy found in Green River waters by two fishermen.
King County Medical Examiner’s Office identified 16-year-old Juan Carlos Con Guzman, local news media reported. Officials said Con Guzman died from multiple blunt and sharp force injuries from a suspected homicide.
Con Guzman was a junior at Mount Rainier High School in Des Moines less than 20 miles south of Seattle.
Authorities said detectives have been working on a timeline surrounding his death, while his former school celebrates his life.
School officials said they are providing support to students who need it.
Stabbing on light rail train in Seattle comes in aftermath of deadly shooting
SEATTLE — A stabbing on a Seattle-area light rail train took place the day after a fatal shooting at a downtown station.
The Seattle Times reported the two incidents of violence occurred as officials try to manage the perception and reality of safety downtown.
Seattle police said one man was killed and two wounded in Friday night’s shooting on a northbound platform. Police have released a video showing a suspect fleeing.
Fire officials said a 42-year-old was taken to a hospital with minor injuries Saturday afternoon. The newspaper reported a man was stabbed sometime during his light rail ride and exited at the University of Washington station.
Authorities detained a suspect. Details weren’t immediately available about what led to the violence, where the stabbing occurred or where the arrest was made.
Montanans could get repayments in insurance fraud settlement
HELENA, Mont. — The Montana State Auditor’s Office is trying to reach thousands of state residents who might be eligible for reimbursement from a $285,000 settlement in an insurance fraud case.
The Helena Independent Record reported Saturday the auditor’s office found more than 3,600 names in the files of companies involved in the case. Auditor’s spokesman Kyle Schmauch estimated between a couple dozen to a couple thousand of them might be eligible for repayment.
The auditor’s office settled with call centers, insurance companies and individuals who allegedly used fraudulent tactics to sell short-term health insurance to Montanans.
Schmauch said the companies and individuals involved either changed their practices or stopped doing business in Montana after the settlement.
He said it could take up to six months to determine who is eligible for reimbursements.
One person hospitalized following officer-involved shooting in hotel room
HILLSBORO, Ore. — One person was taken to a hospital after a police officer fired a gun inside an Oregon hotel room.
Hillsboro police said officers went to an Extended Stay America to investigate “suspicious circumstances” Saturday night. Police said an officer fired inside a room of the hotel after encountering people related the investigation.
One person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. No officers were injured.
An investigation is ongoing.
Authorities told KOIN-TV at least four rooms were impacted and some guests were evacuated during the altercation.