Northwest Indian College to soon break ground on health center

A rendering of the Health and Wellness Center planned for the Northwest Indian College, which serves more than 90 different tribes including the Nez Perce.

 Northwest Indian College

After years in the making, the Northwest Indian College will soon break ground on a health and wellness center for its students in Bellingham.

The college, which has a student body of roughly 1,000 people representing more than 90 different tribes including the Nez Perce, almost had to scrap plans for that center, said Justin Guillory, NWIC president and Nez Perce descendant.

