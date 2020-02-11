Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg opens Spokane office
SPOKANE — Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg has opened an office in Spokane.
Local news media reported Bloomberg opened his second office in the state on Saturday.
Bloomberg’s staff said the office will serve as a base for organizing operations in Washington’s 5th Congressional District.
The wealthy former New York City mayor has been blanketing the Spokane region with television ads attacking President Donald Trump.
Bloomberg state director Grant Lahmann said Bloomberg is committed to mobilizing Democrats across the state, beating Trump, and building the infrastructure Democrats need to win up and down the ticket in Washington.
Psychiatric hospital patient dies, another hospitalized
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — State health officials said one patient died and another was hospitalized after they were found unresponsive in the room they shared at Western State Hospital.
The two were found during a routine check at 12:45 a.m. Sunday, said a spokesman for the Department of Social and Health Services. Western is the state’s largest psychiatric facility.
“We are devastated by the loss of a patient and our hearts go out to their loved ones,” said DSHS Behavioral Health Administration Assistant Secretary Sean Murphy.
Officials said they would conduct an internal review to determine what happened. Lakewood police and the Pierce County Medical Examiner were notified.
Officials said they were bound by strict confidentiality laws and couldn’t give specific information regarding patients, but confirmed that one of the patients had been away from the hospital on what is known as an “authorized leave” and had returned as scheduled.
State official reports that Idaho residents buy more liquor, less beer
BOISE — Idaho residents are buying less beer and more liquor, according to the state Liquor Division.
Director Jeff Anderson told the Legislature’s budget-writing committee Friday that the Liquor Division returned a record dividend of more than $83 million in fiscal year 2019, the Idaho Press reported. That’s about $6.8 million more than the previous year.
Idaho residents’ purchases mirror a national trend, Anderson said, with consumption of spirits increasing at the expense of beer. But Idahoans still consume less liquor overall compared to national averages.
“Responsible stewardship, low outlet density and limited by convenient hours of operation again led to per-capita consumption of spirits that remains well below national averages,” Anderson said.
Police shoot and kill man near downtown Kennewick
KENNEWICK — One man is dead after a late-night shooting by police near downtown Kennewick.
The name of the man who died Sunday has yet to be released.
The Tri-City Herald reported the officer-involved shooting is being handled by the regional Special Investigations Unit, which includes detectives from other Tri-City law enforcement agencies.
A news release said officers were patrolling an area near the Columbia River on Sunday night when they contacted two men. Police said one man produced what appeared to be a firearm and was shot by police.
Police said the man died at the scene.
No one else was hurt in the shooting.
Kennewick police said the officers involved will be placed on administrative leave, but did not give any further information.
Montana has four flu-related deaths this season
BILLINGS, Mont. — The state of Montana has recorded four flu-related deaths this season, with three of them happening in the week ending Feb. 1.
The Department of Public Health and Human Services reported there were just less than 1,000 cases of influenza reported during the last week in January, an increase from 800 cases the previous week. Last year’s flu season peaked during the week of Feb. 23.
The health department said there’s been just more than 4,000 flu cases since the season started in October and every county has reported at least one case. So far this season, 186 people have been hospitalized in Montana with the flu, the Billings Gazette reported.
The deaths involve four adults, three older than 65, health officials said.
Influenza symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches and fatigue.
During the 2018-19 flu season there were more than 13,500 cases reported, 767 hospitalizations and 38 deaths.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates there have been 22 million flu illnesses, 210,000 hospitalizations and at least 12,000 deaths this season.