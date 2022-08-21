Collision involving three vehicles claims life of one on rural highway
A crash involving three vehicles Friday evening in rural Pierce County between Clear Lake and McKenna has left one person dead.
According to a release from the Washington State Patrol, the collision occurred after 8 p.m. on state Route 702 near Eighth Avenue Court East.
Two vehicles, a Ford F250 pickup driven by a 27-year-old man, and a Jeep driven by a 31-year-old man, were traveling eastbound on 702, while a third vehicle, a Toyota Tacoma pickup driven by a 77-year-old man, was traveling westbound.
The driver of the Jeep slowed to make a left turn onto Eighth Avenue Court East, while the driver of the Ford pickup entered the westbound lane and struck the other vehicles.
Both pickups came to rest fully blocking the highway, while the Jeep came to rest on the westbound shoulder of Eighth Avenue Court East.
The driver of the Ford was injured but not transported to a hospital; the driver of the Jeep was uninjured. The third driver was taken to Tacoma General Hospital, where he died.
I-5 driver eluded an earlier stop, so WSP took to the air for pursuit
A lengthy law enforcement tracking of a driver on Interstate 5 by air ended Friday at an Auburn bank ATM.
Washington State Patrol, in a release, said WSP in Vancouver received 9-1-1 calls shortly after noon about a driver of a Toyota Camry brandishing a weapon at other drivers on I-5 near Vancouver.
Troopers attempted to pull the driver over, but the driver fled.
According to the release, “Troopers did not pursue the vehicle but were made aware the license plate showed that the vehicle was stolen and also involved in two shootings in Portland on August 15. Fortunately, WSP aircraft was available and started to track the vehicle as it continued NB I-5.”
The aircraft followed the driver to Auburn, where the person pulled into a Heritage Bank ATM drive-thru and troopers apprehended the driver without incident.
A search warrant was sought to search the vehicle and retrieve a gun that troopers noted was “in plain view on the floorboard of the car,” according to the release.
The driver was booked into the King County Jail on suspicion of felony eluding and possession of stolen property. The investigation is ongoing.
Boise man arrested, charged with murder after suspected stabbing
A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing another man near Boise’s Central Bench.
Jorge Lossi, of Boise, was taken into custody by Boise police officers Friday night and charged with felony second-degree murder, police said in a news release Saturday. The victim has yet to be identified.
Police responded at about 10:55 p.m. Friday to reports of an incident at a home on South Orchard Street near West Franklin Road, police said.
At the home, police found an injured man who appeared to have been stabbed, an initial police investigation found. Ada County Paramedics attempted life-saving measures on the man, but he died from his injuries, police said.
Lossi was detained at the home and arrested after detectives with the Boise Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit investigated further, police said. He was booked into the Ada County Jail, where he remained in custody Saturday afternoon, and was ineligible for bail because of the severity of his felony charge.
In 2015, Lossi pleaded guilty to a felony charge of assault or battery upon certain personnel. He was sentenced to 2½ years in state prison, according to Idaho court records.
Then, in 2017, while serving his prison sentence, Lossi pleaded guilty to a felony charge of battery against a present or past official, judge, officer, jailer or correctional employee, court records show. A separate felony charge of battery against health care workers was dismissed, and Lossi was sentenced to another 1½ years in prison.
Filer man accused of attempted strangulation, assault
FILER, Idaho — A man faces multiple felony charges after he tried to strangle his wife with a sweater, court documents say. Later that day he threatened his wife and two others with a knife.
Police say Jorge Cruz-Ruiz, 37, of Filer got into an argument with his wife Thursday afternoon that led him to strangle her and afterward throw her to the ground and kick her.
Later that night, he threatened the woman with a kitchen knife as he stood over her, police say, and his wife escaped through a window. Police say Cruz-Ruiz also threatening two males — one of them his brother — with the knife.
When questioned by police, Cruz-Ruiz admitted to slapping his wife and he said some of the knife incidents were self-defense, court records say.
Cruz-Ruiz faces one count of attempted strangulation, one count of battery-domestic violence inflicting traumatic injury, and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
A preliminary hearing has been set for Sept. 2.
