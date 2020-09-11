Kanye West to appear on Idaho ballot despite legal questions
Kanye West will be on Idaho’s presidential ballot, even though there is still an outstanding question of whether he can legally be on it.
Boise lawyer Carl Withroe sent a letter to Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney challenging West’s eligibility on the grounds that his being a registered Republican in Wyoming disqualifies him from running as an independent in this state.
“The harm to my client, as well as Idaho voters generally, if an ineligible candidate remains on the ballot is plain: maintaining an ineligible candidate on a ballot in a presidential election will cause significant confusion and will likely lead many voters to vote for a candidate that cannot hold the office, effectively depriving those voters of their constitutionally guaranteed right to vote,” Withroe, with the firm Mooney Wieland, wrote.
Withroe asked Denney to respond by noon Thursday — the deadline for county clerks to print absentee ballots for the November election is Monday. However, the deadline for the Secretary of State to certify candidates was Sept. 4, and the deadline to supply counties with sample ballots was Monday, both dates that had already passed by the time Withroe wrote to Denney. Ballots are already being printed, said Deputy Secretary of State Jason Hancock.
“The Legislature chose those deadlines for good reason, because there’s a federal law that requires that absentee ballots going out to citizens who are overseas or are in the military and are deployed out-of-state have to be mailed to them no later than Sept. 18,” Hancock said.
Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for assault with metal bar
Ada County District Judge Jason Scott sentenced a Georgia man Thursday to 20 years in prison after he targeted and beat a woman with a metal bar.
Police arrested Craig Falk, 65, on Nov. 29 when he entered the garage of his brother’s ex-wife and attacked her, leaving the victim with serious injuries, according to the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office’s news release. The attack happened in Hidden Springs, a planned community northwest of Boise.
In June, he pleaded guilty to aggravated battery with a deadly weapon enhancement and burglary.
Scott ordered Falk to serve at least 11 years before he could be eligible for parole. Falk is also forbidden from contact with the victim for 40 years.
The victim reportedly told police that her ex-husband had previously threatened to kill her. She told police she was “surprised she hadn’t been shot,” according to the prosecution at an earlier hearing.
Searchers find body of climber who fell into glacial hole
EVERETT, Wash. — Searchers have found the body of a 26-year-old man who died after falling 50 feet into a glacial hole in Washington, officials said.
The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said Jake D. Robinson was climbing on a glacier in the Kololo Peaks in northwestern Washington on Saturday when he fell into the hole.
An autopsy showed Robinson died of blunt force trauma and drowning, the Daily Herald reported.
Robinson’s hiking partner activated an SOS device shortly after the accident, which prompted a search-and-rescue team to arrive on scene.
A helicopter crew lowered a rescuer into the hole, where Robinson was found dead.
Puyallup man arrested for setting fire along SR 167
PUYALLUP, Wash.— Washington State Patrol says a 36-year-old Puyallup man was arrested for setting a fire on a median on State Route 167 Wednesday afternoon.
KOMO-TV reported the state patrol received a call just before 2 p.m. for a fire in the median of SR 167 at North Meridian.
A Fife Police Officer pulled over after seeing a small fire burning next to a Chevy Pickup in the median. When the officer stopped, the truck drove away.
State patrol says the officer followed the truck and took the suspect into custody. The fire spread to both sides of the highway and was contained to 1½ acres.
The suspect was livestreaming the fire on Facebook, state patrol says. The 36-year old male was arrested for reckless burning and booked into the Puyallup jail.
Indian Health doctor pleads guilty to receiving kickbacks
GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A former Indian Health Services doctor who worked in Browning pleaded guilty Thursday to charges that he received kickbacks for prescribing a costly diabetes medication that had to be filled at an outside pharmacy, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
Arnold Scott Devous, 68, of Billings pleaded guilty to being a federal medical officer with a conflict of interest.
Devous received more than $45,500 in kickbacks from a pharmacy in Choteau that filled prescriptions for Farxiga, a medication used to control blood sugar and reduce the risk of heart failure, prosecutors said.
The medication costs several hundred dollars per month and was not included among the medications the Indian Health Services dispensed at its clinic. Devous received about 80 percent of the profits from the prescriptions, prosecutors said.
The kickbacks occurred over a six-month period ending in June 2016.