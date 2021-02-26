Man identified as suspect through DNA analysis indicted in attack
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man has been indicted on charges related to the attack and kidnapping of a person in downtown Portland, Ore., after the man was identified as the suspect by DNA analysis, prosecutors said.
Timothy Harris, 27, was indicted this week on charges of sodomy, attempted rape, kidnapping, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of assault, according to Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt.
The district attorney’s office said the attack happened July 5, 2016. Investigators responded to the scene and tried to locate the assailant soon after the attack but were unable to do so, prosecutors said.
Last month, Harris was identified as the suspect by DNA analysis.
He is currently in custody in King County, Wash., but prosecutors said they would seek his extradition to Oregon and he would be arraigned once he returned to the state.
It wasn’t immediately known if Harris has a lawyer to comment on the case.
Yakima police respond to two drive-by shootings
YAKIMA — Yakima police dealt with two drive-by shootings Wednesday, arresting four suspects in one of the cases.
The first was shortly after noon, when a 17-year-old boy walking near the Garfield Elementary School was shot by someone in a vehicle that pulled up next to him, Yakima police Sgt. Einar Algedal said.
Witnesses reported hearing two shots, the Yakima Herald-Republic reported. The boy was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Algedal said. School was not in session at the time.
Around 2:25 p.m., police spotted a stolen car that was connected with the shooting, and it sped, striking an Educational Service District 105 bus, rolling over and damaging other cars, Lt. Chad Stephens said.
The bus driver had what appeared to be minor injuries, while the four people in the car were taken to a local hospital to be checked before being taken into custody, Stephens said. No children were on the bus, Stephens said.
Police also found a gun on one of the people the car.
At 4:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a drive-by shooting at Kiwanis Park, where a 19-year-old was shot in the lower extremities, Capt. Shawn Boyle said. The victim was taken by private car to the hospital.
Both shootings are believed to be gang-related, police say, but it is not known at this time if they are connected.
Montana Senate advances bills to restrict abortion access
HELENA, Mont. — The Montana Senate voted Thursday to advance four bills that would restrict access to abortion in the state.
Gov. Greg Gianforte has promised to sign at least two of the bills if they arrive on his desk – one that would ban abortions in most cases after 20 weeks of gestation, and another that would ask voters to approve a requirement for health care providers to care for infants born alive during abortion procedures.
A third bill would require health care providers to give pregnant women the opportunity to view an ultrasound before performing an abortion and the fourth would require that abortion pills be administered in-person rather than through telehealth.
The bills advanced in 31-19 votes party lines, with Republicans in favor and Democrats opposed. The Senate will vote on the bills for a third and final time later this week. The measures have already passed the House last month.
Three of the bills are repeats of similar measures vetoed last session by former Gov. Steve Bullock, a Democrat. Republican legislative leaders expect the measures will find a more favorable fate on the desk of Gianforte, Montana’s first Republican governor in 16 years.
Ex-manager accused in $15 million grass seed money laundering
SALEM, Ore. — A former manager of a Washington-based seed company was charged this week with allegedly laundering and wiring more than $15 million through several schemes to defraud the company’s former owner and its customers.
Former Jacklin Seed Company General Manager Christopher Claypool of Spokane, Wash., faces charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering against the company’s former owner, J.R. Simplot Company, U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams said this week.
Jacklin Seed Company is a producer and marketer of grass seed and turfgrass based in Liberty Lake, Wash., the Statesman Journal reported. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the company contracted with independent growers for the production of proprietary grass seed varieties and fulfilled orders from a distribution facility in Albany, Ore.
Claypool, 52, oversaw the company’s product sales to domestic and international distributors.
U.S. attorney officials said Claypool’s alleged schemes include packaging seed varieties with false and misleading labels, embezzling more than $12 million while posing as a foreign sales partner and conspiring with a travel agency in Spokane to inflate costs of his international travel.
It wasn’t immediately known if Claypool has an attorney to comment on the case.