Rescuers searching for hiker missing in Beartooth Mountains
BILLINGS, Mont. — Search and rescue teams on the ground and in the air are looking for a Montana State University graduate student who has not been in contact with her family since last week, when she started a hike in the Beartooth Mountains, north of Yellowstone National Park.
Tatum Morell, 23, left Red Lodge for a hike on July 1, the Carbon County sheriff’s office said. She contacted her mother in Ketchum, Idaho, with a satellite device that evening, but hasn’t been heard from since. Garmin inReach, the satellite device company, has been unable to get a signal from the device, officials said.
Morell is an experienced hiker and had planned to hike to the top of five mountain peaks in the area, the sheriff’s office said. She was expected to return Sunday, or Monday at the latest.
Because she was overdue and had not contacted family, search and rescue was called Monday, said Amy Hyfield, a public information officer for Red Lodge Fire and Rescue.
Searchers found Morell’s tent Monday evening in the Shadow Lake area, at an elevation of about 10,000 feet, but there was no sign of Morell other than items she left in her tent.
Report: 57 percent of Hanford workers exposed to hazards
RICHLAND, Wash. — A new state report finds that more than 57 percent of Hanford Nuclear Reservation workers reported exposure to hazardous material on the former nuclear weapons production site in southcentral Washington state.
The Hanford Healthy Energy Workers Board recently released its final report and recommendations on the unmet health care needs of Hanford workers.
The report’s central recommendation calls for creation of a new, independent Hanford Healthy Energy Workers Center. It would provide a centralized clearinghouse for dissemination of accepted scientific literature. Important functions would also include evaluation and communication of newly available studies about Hanford-specific hazards.
For incurable diseases such as chronic beryllium disease, information sharing could be key to finding cures. Additionally, the center would promote research to increase the body of knowledge for the Hanford workforce.