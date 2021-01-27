Mother of teen who died sues Portland’s Unity Center for $13 million
PORTLAND — The mother of a Portland teen who died by suicide shortly after medical staff allegedly evaluated and released him from the Unity Center for Behavioral Health has filed a $13 million lawsuit.
Leila Mesch’s lawsuit lists Legacy Health and Oregon Health & Science University as defendants, alleging that as two of the organizations that operate the center, they are negligent for the death of 18-year-old Jacob Mesch.
Legacy Health spokesman Brian Terrett declined comment because of the pending litigation, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported. OHSU spokeswoman Tamara Hargens-Bradley also declined comment, citing patient privacy laws.
“We are a community of healers and the passing of a patient is distressing to us all,” she wrote in an email.
According to the lawsuit, Leila Mesch discovered her son was planning to jump from the Fremont Bridge on Sept. 2, 2019, and convinced him to let her drive him to the Unity Center.
A doctor determined he was an imminent risk to himself, the suit said. Jacob Mesch told staff he had been thinking about suicide and experiencing increasing depression, and that he’d recently broken up with a girlfriend, according to the suit.
The suit says after another doctor evaluated Mesch and the teen agreed to outpatient therapy, Unity discharged him about 10 hours after he’d been admitted. He killed himself two days later.
The suit was filed last week in Multnomah County Circuit Court.
Last of four domestic terrorists who planted bombs in region sentenced to 55 years in jail
SPOKANE — The last of four domestic terrorists who robbed banks and planted bombs in the Spokane region in 1996 has been resentenced to 55 years in federal prison.
Charles Barbee, 68, along with his co-conspirators, were linked to the white supremacist Phineas Priesthood group and were convicted of multiple federal crimes which carry mandatory minimum prison sentences.
Among their bomb targets was the Spokesman-Review’s Spokane Valley office and a Planned Parenthood clinic. No one was killed.
The Spokesman-Review reported that a 2015 U.S. Supreme Court decision found that some of the statutes the men were convicted under were unconstitutionally vague about the elements of crimes that require long prison sentencing.
Barbee was resentenced Monday by U.S. District Court Judge William Fremming Nielsen.
Numerous people testified they felt Barbee was rehabilitated and should be released from prison.
But Assistant U.S. Attorney Joe Harrington reminded the court of the terror Barbee and his co-conspirator’s actions inspired in the Spokane community.
The judge said he was “frustrated” by the lack of flexibility he had in the sentencing because of mandatory sentence requirements.
Yakama Nation files suit against wineries for using its traditional language and culture
YAKIMA — Two Zillah winemakers and a wine labeling company have agreed to stop using names from the Yakama Nation’s traditional language after a lawsuit.
The labels include the name of historic Yakama leader and treaty signer Chief Kamiakin and the tribe’s name — Yakama — the Yakima Herald-Republic reported.
The Yakama Nation General Council filed the lawsuit Jan. 21 in U.S. District Court. It seeks an injunction to stop the businesses from using the names to label and market products.
Sheridan Vineyard, Dineen Vineyard, Xpress Liquor and Wine, and St. Hilaire Cellars are named in the suit.
The lawsuit echoes cultural appropriation complaints that tribes across the country have raised for years about the use of Native American depictions as sports mascots and team names.
On Monday, the tribe filed a motion dismissing Sheridan and Dineen vineyards as defendants after they agreed to stop using the names, according to Yakama attorney Jack Fiander.
Xpress Liquor and Wine is accused of selling wine with such labels and St. Hilaire Cellars is accused of making the labels. Calls from the newspaper to both businesses seeking comment weren’t immediately returned Monday.
“Plaintiffs have suffered shock and embarrassment and emotional distress at the use of this name on a wine bottle in that it is contrary to what Kamiakin believed in, plays into the stereotype of approval of use of alcohol by Native people, and is contrary to the teachings plaintiffs try to convey to their future generations,” the lawsuit said.
Coast Guard searching the waters northeast of Port Angeles, Wash., for downed plane
PORT ANGELES, Wash. — A search is underway for a small plane that reportedly crashed Tuesday in the waters near Port Angeles, Wash., according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
The Coast Guard said on Twitter that a Cessna 170 with one man aboard was flying from Ketchikan, Alaska, when it reportedly crashed at about 5 p.m.
The Coast Guard along with Canadian partners were looking for the plane northeast of Port Angeles. Port Angeles is northwest of Seattle on the Strait of Juan de Fuca.
No further information was immediately available.