Airplane plant closing in Spokane suburb, costing 130 jobs
SPOKANE — An aerospace factory in the Spokane area that once employed around 600 people is closing.
Triumph Composite Systems says it will close its airplane parts factory in Airway Heights during the summer of 2022 amid financial turmoil in the aerospace industry.
The closure is expected to affect more than 130 remaining jobs for the company, which builds components for Boeing jets, the Spokesman-Review reported.
Triumph’s parent company, Triumph Group, lost $309.3 million from April 1 through Sept. 30 as the pandemic put the national economy in a stranglehold.
As recently as 2017, Triumph had employed as many as 600 workers in Airway Heights. The employees made floor panels and ducting for airplanes.
Justices: Tacoma police liable for search of wrong apartment
OLYMPIA — Washington’s Supreme Court on Thursday reinstated a $250,000 verdict against the Tacoma Police Department after officers broke open the door of the wrong apartment during a drug investigation.
Nurse Kathleen Mancini was sleeping in her Federal Way apartment after working a night shift in 2011 when eight Tacoma officers busted in, handcuffed her and searched the place.
They were looking for a suspected drug dealer who lived in a nearby unit and failed to verify his address before mistakenly obtaining a search warrant for Mancini’s apartment.
A jury awarded Mancini $250,000, but an appeals court threw it out, saying claims for “negligent investigation” are not recognized under Washington law. The justices said in an 8-1 decision Thursday the police were liable under a theory of general negligence because they failed to exercise reasonable care in executing the search warrant.
27 Astoria hospital workers sickened with COVID-19
ASTORIA, Ore. — Twenty-seven workers at a hospital here have been sickened with the coronavirus since the end of November, according to state officials.
The cases at Columbia Memorial Hospital were detailed by the Oregon Health Authority in a weekly report on workplace outbreaks released Wednesday, the Astorian reported.
The most recent onset was Jan. 14. Hospital spokeswoman Nancee Long said five employees tested positive for the virus during the week of Nov. 27. The remaining 22 cases have occurred sporadically since the original cluster, spread throughout nine different departments and five separate buildings, she said. Those affected have been quarantined to protect both caregivers and patients, officials said.
“Caregiver and patient safety is paramount,” she said. “We are proud of our caregiver’s diligence and attention to constantly changing procedures and risks. We will continue to be a space where sick people can come for help and take our dedication to heal seriously.”
Yellowstone visitation remained high despite virus closure
BILLINGS, Mont. — Park officials reported more than 3.8 million people visited Yellowstone National Park last year despite the closures related to the coronavirus pandemic, down only 5 percent compared to 2019.
The park closed March 24 to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and was closed all of April, the Billings Gazette reported. The two entrances in Wyoming reopened on May 18 and the three entrances in Montana reopened June 1.
Visitation in September and October were the busiest on record with more than 837,000 people in September and more than 359,000 people in October, officials said.
The park continued drawing visitors despite numerous facility closures, restrictions, bus shutdowns and limitations on places to stay, eat and learn more about the region. Employees at the park were handling increased duties with smaller staff to avoid the spread of the virus.
In comparison, visitation at Yellowstone reached 4 million in 2019, 4.11 million in 2018 and 2017 and 4.25 million in 2016, officials said.
Park officials continue to urge visitors to recreate responsibility and avoid traveling.
One person is arrested as police disperse crowd at Portland ICE facility
PORTLAND, Ore. — One man was arrested and crowd control munitions were deployed after a group gathered outside the Portland, Ore., Immigration and Customs Enforcement building on Wednesday night.
The large group began gathering outside the ICE building shortly before 10 p.m. Portland police say the crowd blocked traffic and set a dumpster on fire, which they eventually pushed in front of the building, KOIN reported. Federal officers then emerged to push the crowd back in order to allow Portland Fire and Rescue crews to extinguish the flames.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, the crowd began firing off rock-like projectiles at federal officers around 11:30 p.m. Portland police stepped in once again to help disperse the crowd, using a crowd control munition to do so.
A 22-year-old man was arrested on charges of riot, second-degree disorderly conduct and attempted assault on a public safety officer.