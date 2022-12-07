Pasco woman lied about ex-boyfriend choking her; charges are dropped
KENNEWICK — A woman told police a harrowing tale in October of her ex-boyfriend breaking into her bedroom in Pasco and choking her.
But prosecutors now say she was lying.
The 29-year-old woman told police her ex-boyfriend, Benjamin Garcia climbed through an open window and attacked her. And her account landed him in the Franklin County jail facing burglary and assault charges.
Deputy Prosecutor Taylor Clark now says his ex-girlfriend made up the attack because she was trying to avoid being charged with violating a court order to stay her away from Garcia.
Clark said it appeared that the two had been living together.
As a result, all but one misdemeanor charge was dropped. And Garcia recently pleaded guilty to third-degree malicious mischief for breaking his ex’s phone during a fight earlier that night.
He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, which he has already served. An additional 334 days will be suspended for two years unless he commits another offense.
Judge David Petersen also issued a no-contact order that prevents him from going within 500 feet of his ex’s home, school or job.
Mount Vernon police investigating potential kidnapping of 5-year-old boy
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Police are looking for a woman they believe kidnapped a 5-year-old boy in her care.
According to a news release from the Mount Vernon Police Department, 35-year-old Amanda M. Dinges left the area with a boy she was fostering.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Dinges for the crime of second-degree kidnapping.
Police initially responded Monday morning to the 1600 block of N. 26th Street on a call regarding custodial interference, according to the release.
The reporting party, Child Protective Services, told police that Dinges had potentially kidnapped a boy in her care.
Police determined that Dinges had disconnected her phones and vacated her last known address. It was determined she had fled the area.
Mount Vernon police are working with federal law enforcement to locate Dinges and the boy.
According to the release, there is no indication the boy is in danger.
Kuna police arrest 18-year-old following shooting and brief pursuit; 2 people injured
KUNA, Idaho — An 18-year-old Nampa man was arrested on suspicion of two felonies after an early morning “shooting spree” and a “brief car pursuit” southwest of Boise in Kuna.
Officers from the Kuna Police Department responded to the area of Linder Avenue and Deer Flat Road at around 1:10 a.m. after they received reports of a shooting, according to a news release from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. The man was arrested on suspicion of felony eluding and grand theft charges Sunday, according to the news release.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and “more charges are expected.”
Following an argument outside a party on North Caterpillar Avenue, which is less than half-a-mile from where police responded, two people in a car were shot and three homes in the neighborhood were hit by bullets, police said. No one in any of the three homes was hit by any bullets.
The driver of the vehicle was visibly injured from shattered glass, police said, after bullets shattered the driver’s side window and damaged the door.
The driver and the passenger were leaving the party in Kuna when the car they were in was “surrounded by several men who threatened them,” police said. The driver told police that someone fired several shots, hitting and breaking his window and the windshield. He said that he was being followed by a white Audi and that he heard two more shots before seeing the Audi turn way.
The driver and passenger were not seriously injured, police said.
A Kuna police officer who responded to the call saw the Audi and tried to pull it over, but the man began driving away as fast as 100 mph before he “lost control” and crashed near the intersection of Ten Mile and Hubbard roads, authorities said. A stolen handgun was found in the vehicle, according to police.