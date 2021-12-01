Portland sees surge in traffic fatalities
PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities say 2021 has seen the most fatal crashes in Portland in more than 30 years — something police say is due in part to part to low law enforcement staffing.
The Portland Police Bureau said Tuesday there have been 62 fatal crashes on Portland roadways and 26 pedestrian fatalities to date. KOIN reports this is the highest number of roadway crashes since 1990 which had 63 deaths.
And a two-year progress report released in September showed traffic deaths increased 34 percent in 2019. The September report noted that on average, there are more than 23,000 crashes in our region each year that result in injury. The report notes that 38 percent of the people killed in traffic crashes in 2019 were walking.
“It’s not a coincidence that we’re having so many fatalities,” said Sgt. Ty Engstrom with PPB’s Traffic Division. “It’s hard to ignore the fact that we have a huge number, record setting numbers of fatalities, and we have very, very low numbers of police officers patrolling our streets.”
There are fewer motor officers and car officers for traffic enforcement than in previous years meaning the bureau doesn’t have the resources to investigate crashes, according to officials.
Engstrom said he’s the only full-time officer in the motor unit currently as other officers were moved to precincts around the city because of staffing shortages.
Woman sentenced to psychiatric hospital for killing mother
GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A Great Falls woman who pleaded guilty to killing her mother in May 2017 has been sentenced to 40 years in the state psychiatric hospital.
Pamela Jean Courtnage was sentenced Monday to the custody of the Department of Public Health and Human Services and will be held at the Montana State Hospital in Warm Springs, District Court Judge Elizabeth Best said.
Courtage, 49, pleaded guilty in September to mitigated deliberate homicide in the death of Katherine Courtnage, of Big Sandy, the Great Falls Tribune reported.
Katherine Courtnage, 69, suffered blows to the head and her throat was cut while she was helping her daughter make repairs at her house, Cascade County prosecutors have said.
During her change-of-plea hearing, Courtnage said at the time of her mother’s death she believed her family had placed microchips inside her head in order to harm her. Courtnage has been diagnosed with a mental illness that causes her to have delusions, a state psychiatrist testified during the case.
Pamela Courtnage had previously been committed to the state hospital for psychiatric treatment, court records said.
Police review video and teen recovers after shooting at Tacoma Mall
TACOMA — Tacoma police are reviewing video footage from inside the Tacoma Mall after a shooting Friday night prompted hundreds to flee for safety or hide inside store rooms.
A 16-year-old boy shot and injured was listed in stable condition at a local hospital Monday. Police said it’s unknown whether the teen was the intended target, or if he was involved in an argument that prompted the shooting near the food court, the News Tribune reported.
No one has been arrested.
The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on Black Friday when hundreds of shoppers traditionally crowd into stores searching for holiday deals. An off-duty sergeant called it in while two officers stationed at the mall tended to the victim.
Witnesses reported hearing two to 14 shots. Within minutes, 87 law enforcement officers from eight agencies descended on Tacoma Mall to evacuate shoppers and employees and search for the shooter. A small plane helped with the unsuccessful search.
West Seattle Bridge repairs slated to be finished by middle of next year
SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said Monday that repairs on the closed West Seattle Bridge are on schedule and the bridge should reopen for vehicular traffic sometime in mid-2022.
Durkan said in a news conference that the city is on time and on budget, adding that the city knows the timeline still seems too slow for the communities being impacted, KOMO-TV reported.
“We really are moving forward,” she said.
The city closed the bridge abruptly in March 2020 after questions were raised about its structural integrity following the discovery of cracks.
The bridge opened in 1984 and was projected to have a life of at least 40 years. The city opted to repair instead of replace the bridge to reopen it sooner for the thousands of motorists who use it daily.
A West Seattle High-Rise Bridge Cost-Benefit Analysis report concluded that the city could proceed with spending $47 million to repair the bridge.
The bridge closure has caused ongoing traffic gridlock in the area. Durkan said the bridge is an economic driver in the city and state.
“It’s not just a connection between the communities,” she said. “It’s one of the most important economic bridges we have in our region and in the western United States.”
Officials said the city secured $19 million in funding from the federal government to help pay for the needed repairs.