Man convicted of child sex abuse sentenced to 12 years
SALEM, Ore. — A Dallas man was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for sexually abusing a child, prosecutors said.
Christopher Stebbins, 47, was found guilty of 12 counts of first-degree sexual abuse by a jury in May, the Statesman Journal reported.
He was sentenced Thursday by Polk County Judge Monte Campbell, according to Polk County District Attorney Aaron Felton. Stebbins will serve 10 years of post-prison supervision and is required to register as a sex offender, Felton said.
Stebbins was arrested in November 2018 by Dallas Police officers after the Department of Human Services Child Protection Services and law enforcement authorities received a report that the child had been sexually abused by Stebbins.
The child disclosed that the abuse occurred on several occasions over multiple years, mainly at Stebbins’ residence, court documents show.
Authorities: Clackamas County deputy fatally shoots person after chase
HAPPY VALLEY, Ore. — Authorities say a Clackamas County, Oregon, sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a person after a vehicle pursuit and short foot chase.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says a person led a deputy — who is assigned to the City of Happy Valley — on a vehicle pursuit shortly after 2 a.m. on Monday, local news media reported. The chase ended and the suspect exited the car.
After getting out, the suspect fled foot — but the deputy fired his gun and struck the person. Authorities did not clarify if the person had fired any shots.
Deputies reportedly recovered a handgun near the person. They also say the person had been driving a stolen car.
An investigation is continuing. Authorities haven’t released the names of the person killed or the deputy.
Helena High student drowns at Canyon Ferry Reservoir
HELENA, Mont. — A 17-year-old Helena High School student drowned over the weekend at Canyon Ferry Reservoir east of Helena, Lewis and Clark County officials said.
The boy and other teens were swimming at a day use area on Saturday when the current became too strong for him to get back to shore, Sheriff Leo Dutton told the Independent Record.
Erratic winds caused larger waves than normal and the boy was reportedly not a strong swimmer, Dutton said.
Emergency responders were dispatched at about 4:20 p.m. The search for his body lasted about two hours.
The boy’s name has not been released. He was a junior at Helena High. Additional counselors are at the school, the school district said in a letter to parents.
Arlington homeowner fatally shoots man knocking at door
ARLINGTON, Wash. — An Arlington homeowner shot and killed a man he said knocked on his door at 4 a.m. and refused to leave, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.
Lt. Steve McDonald said the man and his wife were sleeping in their home when they heard knocking on their back door. The homeowner reportedly found a “suspicious man” knocking and refusing to leave.
He reportedly told the man he had a gun but the man still wouldn’t leave, KCPQ reported. It’s unclear whether there was an altercation that followed, but the homeowner ended up shooting the man twice. Investigators said it wasn’t a home invasion.
The homeowner is cooperating with the investigation. Deputies don’t know whether he will be charged. It doesn’t appear the homeowner knew the man.
The Everett Police Department has taken over the investigation of this shooting, at the request of the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. That’s because the person killed is a family member of a Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office employee.
Trial begins in 2019 fatal shooting on Yakima reservation
YAKIMA — A jury trial of a man accused of murdering a Toppenish woman begins Monday in U.S. District Court in Yakima.
Jordan Everett Stevens was charged with first-degree murder in the July 17, 2019, death of Alillia “Lala” Minthorn, 25, the Yakima Herald reported.
Minthorn was missing for nearly a month before her body was discovered in the hills north of Brownstown in a closed area of the Yakama reservation on May 29, 2019. She had been shot in the head.
The trial is in federal court because Minthorn and Stevens are Native American and the murder occurred on tribal land, where the FBI often assumes jurisdiction in violent crimes.
Witnesses showed investigators where Minthorn’s body was placed. A witness said she believed Minthorn was killed for talking to FBI agents about something Stevens and another witness had done, according to a trial brief.
Witnesses said they picked Minthorn up near a Toppenish homeless encampment known as The Compound on West First Avenue. From there, they drove to the closed area of the reservation where Minthorn was shot, one of the witnesses said.