Environmental groups file lawsuits to stop natural gas pipeline
BOISE — Two environmental groups filed a federal lawsuit Monday to stop a proposed underground natural gas pipeline from Idaho to Wyoming, saying it would harm protected grizzly bears and other wildlife.
The Alliance for the Wild Rockies and Yellowstone to Uintas Connection filed the lawsuit against the U.S. Forest Service.
The groups contend that Forest Service approval of the Crow Creek Pipeline Project in November violated the Endangered Species Act. The groups also said the Forest Service violated its own requirements involving sage grouse contained in its 2015 Forest Plan.
Wyoming-based Lower Valley Energy wants to build the pipeline that would start near Montpelier, Idaho, and run to Afton, Wyoming. The company on its website says it has some 5,000 natural gas customers in Afton. The company has been trucking natural gas to the town, but officials say delivery has been unreliable and the town has nearly run out several times.
Expert in preserving Spokane Salish language dies at 93
SPOKANE — Members of the Spokane Tribe of Indians are mourning the death of an elder who played a key role in preserving the tribe’s Salish dialect and teaching the language to younger generations.
Pauline Flett died of natural causes in a hospital April 13. Relatives said she was 93. Flett’s death leaves only one or two tribal elders who are completely fluent in the Spokane Salish dialect, which Flett worked tirelessly to document over the course of five decades, the Spokesman-Review reported.
Flett grew up in a Salish-speaking household on the Spokane Indian Reservation and didn’t learn English until she began attending school.
Guided by a professional linguist in the 1970s, Flett was among the first to use a written alphabet to transcribe words and legends that had survived for centuries only through oral storytelling.
She co-wrote the first Spokane-English dictionary and multiple updated editions, and taught the language at Eastern Washington University, which granted her an honorary master’s degree in 1992.