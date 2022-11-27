Caldwell police seek suspects after reports of early-morning bar fight
CALDWELL — Police here are looking for suspects after a bar fight and shots were fired early Saturday.
According to a Caldwell Police Department news release, police responded to reports of a fight and shots fired at The Ranch, 4919 US 20/26 about 1 a.m. Police said they found one man at The Ranch who had been punched in the face and had lacerations, bumps and bruises but had not been shot.
Police said the suspect they’re looking for in the fight is a bearded blond man who was wearing a black vest.
Officers reportedly found spent bullet shell casings outside the bar that appeared to be from a handgun. Police did not say how many casings they found, but noted they appeared to have been fired outside. Police said they don’t believe anyone was shot.
According to the release, police don’t have a description of the person who fired the shots. Spokesperson Char Jackson told the Idaho Statesman it does not appear the blond man involved in the fight was the individual who fired the shots.
Police: Three people are injured after vehicle pulls in front of semi
CAREY, Idaho — Multiple injuries were reported Saturday afternoon after a motorist driving a SUV ran a stop sign and pulled in front of a semi-truck at the intersection of U.S. Highway 20 and Main Street, police said.
Occupants of a 2008 Ford Edge had to be extricated from the vehicle after the 1:43 crash, including a 7-year-old boy who was flown to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.
The driver of the Ford was a 17-year-old girl from Bellevue who was learning to drive from a 35-year-old man front-seat passenger from Castleford. Both the girl and man sustained moderate injuries and were taken by ambulance to St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center, according to the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office.
They were wearing seatbelts but the boy sitting in the backseat was not wearing one.
The driver of the semi, a 66-year-old man from Jerome, was not injured. He was driving a 2001 Freightliner semi-truck with double grain trailers southbound on Main Street.
The trailer was loaded with 112,000 pounds of barley and could not stop in time to avoid a collision with the Ford, police said.
The girl was cited for failure to purchase a drivers license and given a warning for failure to obey a traffic control sign while the male passenger was cited for permitting a minor to drive unlawfully and failure to provide proof of insurance, the sheriff’s office said.
Cassia Regional Hospital adds two state-of-the-art ambulances
BURLEY — Cassia Regional Hospital has added two new state-of-the-art ambulances with enhanced safety features to its fleet.
Intermountain Healthcare is the parent company of CRH.
The vehicles are equipped with state-of-the-art safety technology for the paramedics and patients to help ensure Cassia County residents have access to the best emergency medical care possible, according to an Intermountain Healthcare press release.
“These new ambulances are so great for our team and for patient care in the community,” Cassia Regional Hospital Ambulance Department Manager Keisha Hendrickson said. “They have many safety features to keep our patients and crew safe such as an improved alert system that uses LED lights and vibration, a totally seamless body, and a custom design inside that gives us better equipment and patient access.”
The ambulance service covers many miles of interstate in the extra-large county, which means paramedics must travel in some of the worst winter conditions. These conditions make it imperative that the trucks have the most advanced safety features for all weather and road conditions.
Suspect arrested near Spokane in murder of Kennewick man
KENNEWICK — A suspect has been arrested in connection to the Saturday murder of a Kennewick man.
At about 11 p.m. on Saturday, Kennewick police were called to the 4100 block of West Third Street to assist with a man with a gunshot wound.
When police arrived they found 67-year-old Mark Jurgens and were initially investigating it as a possible suicide, according to dispatch reports. Neighbors told officers that he lived alone at the house, and according to public records, he’d owned the home since 1990.
Kennewick police said the investigation led to a nationwide warrant for Antonio James Aguilar-Hartman, 24, for first-degree murder, according to a news release from the department.
The warrant was signed Monday, and there is also an enhancement for use of a deadly weapon, according to court documents.
Hartman was located Wednesday by Kennewick’s Criminal Apprehension Team and the U.S. Marshals Task Force in rural northern Lincoln County, which is east of Spokane. He was taken into custody without incident.