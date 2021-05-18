Father, stepmother plead not guilty in 9-year-old Idaho boy’s death
BOISE — An Idaho couple has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges in connection with the death of a young child.
Erik and Monique Osuna of Meridian each denied the charges during a Monday morning hearing, Boise television station KTVB reported. Prosecutors say the couple starved and abused 9-year-old Emrik Osuna — Monique’s stepson and Erik’s son — until he died on Sept. 1, 2020.
The couple was arrested last year after Emrik was found emaciated and not breathing on the floor of their apartment. The child was rushed to a nearby hospital but did not survive.
Detectives said so-called “nanny cameras” inside the apartment showed the boy being screamed at, subjected to extreme violence, and being forced to perform exercises like jumping jacks and wall-sits for more than 12 hours at a time.
Prosecutors said Monique Osuna was more involved in the physical violence, and that Erik Osuna failed to intervene and tried to hide the cameras before investigators arrived at the apartment.
A trial in the case is scheduled for Sept. 21.
Tesla on autopilot crashes into patrol car; no one hurt
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — A Tesla in autopilot mode crashed into a Snohomish County deputy’s patrol car north of Seattle, causing significant damage but no injuries.
A deputy responded Saturday to a report of a motorist who had hit a power pole and sheared it in half in Lake Stevens, KOMO-TV reported.
The deputy parked on the shoulder of the road with the emergency lights flashing, and exited his vehicle to speak with the fire units on scene, according to the sheriff’s office.
About 30 seconds later, a Tesla in autopilot mode hit the deputy’s vehicle, heavily damaging the front driver’s side, sheriff’s officials said.
No one was hurt.
“This is a great reminder that vehicles may have autopilot to assist, but it cannot be relied upon to get you safely from one destination to the next,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.
Woman shot and killed in Spokane road rage incident
SPOKANE — A woman was shot and killed last weekend in what Spokane police are calling “a tragic case of road rage.”
The Spokesman-Review reported police got multiple calls reporting the shooting Saturday morning on the city’s north side.
Police spokeswoman Julie Humphreys said when officers got there, the woman was lying in the roadway. She died at the scene.
The officers later learned the woman was a passenger in a vehicle when she got into some sort of altercation with a man in another vehicle.
Police said that when the two vehicles stopped, the victim and 28-year-old Richard Hough got out to confront each other, and he shot her. Police said Hough stayed on the scene and was cooperative with police. Hough was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder.
According to police, Hough and the woman didn’t appear to know each other.
The man who was driving with the victim left the scene and police are trying to find him.
Kent police investigate fatal shooting at hookah lounge
KENT, Wash. — Kent police are investigating a fatal shooting at a hookah lounge that occurred early Sunday.
Police arrived at North Washington Avenue following a 911 call of a shooting inside the Lux Hookah Lounge. The initial caller provided little information and hung up without answering questions, according to a news release Sunday evening from Kent police.
When police arrived they saw many people inside and outside the business, The Seattle Times reported. They found a 28-year-old man from Auburn, inside with multiple gunshot wounds. They tried to revive him until medics arrived, but the victim did not survive.
A second man, a 23-year-old Kent man, was shot in the hand and is in stable condition, Kent police said.
Kent detectives are working to determine the identity of the suspect but people who were there, including the second shooting victim, so far have declined to say what happened, according to police.
Two people are dead following car crash and fire in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Two people died when their vehicle hit a tree in Eugene, police said.
Eugene police spokeswoman Melinda McLaughlin said the crash, which led to a fire, was reported a little after 1 a.m. Monday, The Register-Guard reported.
McLaughlin said the identities of people in the vehicle and the cause of the crash are pending.
McLaughlin said anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to call the police department.