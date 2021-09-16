Woman breaches security at Washington’s governor’s residence
OLYMPIA — Authorities say a woman was able to enter the secure grounds of the governor’s residence Wednesday morning before being stopped by the Washington State Patrol.
Gov. Jay Inslee and First Lady Trudi Inslee were not home at the time, The Northwest News Network reported.
This incident follows a larger breach on Jan. 6 when a group of supporters of former President Donald Trump forced open a gate and got onto the mansion lawn.
As for Wednesday’s incident it wasn’t clear why the woman entered the landscaped grounds to the mansion, located adjacent to the Capitol building. A state patrol spokesperson said she appeared confused and unaware of her surroundings.
“She didn’t know where she was at,” said Sgt. Darren Wright. She was eventually transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Officials urge boaters to steer clear of three pregnant orcas in Puget Sound
SEATTLE — Washington officials are requiring commercial whale-watching vessels to keep extra far from three pregnant orcas, in hopes of giving the endangered animals more space to feed and socialize.
Following reports that the three whales in J pod, one of the groups that make up the Southern Resident killer whale population, are pregnant, the Department of Fish and Wildlife adopted an emergency rule Monday requiring commercial whale-watching boats to keep at least half a nautical mile away from them or any group of whales containing them.
The orcas have a high rate of failed pregnancies, and officials are trying to give the whales the best chance of reproducing successfully. Boat noise can interfere with the echolocation they use to hunt, researchers say.
The state last winter adopted new boating restrictions to protect the orcas. They banned commercial whale-watching along the west side of San Juan Island, an important feeding area, except for a 100-yard wide corridor next to the shore for kayak tours.
Under the restrictions, motorized commercial vessels can only come within half a nautical mile of the whales during two daily periods of two hours each — and each period is limited to three tour boats.
Washington’s jobless rate in August was 5.1 percent; 16,800 jobs added
OLYMPIA — Washington’s unemployment rate remained at 5.1 percent and the state added 16,800 jobs last month, officials announced Wednesday.
The Employment Security Department said that August’s rate was the same as July’s rate, and the job gains came even as health concerns remain amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“But the uncertainty around the Delta variant is likely to result in an uneven labor market recovery,” Paul Turek, economist for the department, said in a written statement.
Private sector employment increased by 13,000 jobs and government employment increased by 3,800 jobs. Leisure and hospitality, professional and business services and education and health services saw the largest gains, and manufacturing and government were the two sectors that saw a downswing.
Two different surveys are used to calculate unemployment figures and job losses and gains. The unemployment rate represents the percentage of the labor force that’s unemployed and actively looking for work. People who quit looking for work are not counted. The job gains and losses estimates are based on a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics survey of businesses.
15-year-old girl charged with murder in the death of runner
MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — A 15-year-old SeaTac girl, who was driving a relative’s Toyota Camry without permission early on July 18, decided to “scare” and “bump” a jogger she saw running on the side of a rural road outside Maple Valley, King County prosecutors say.
The girl and her 14-year-old passenger later laughed about the way the man — who has since been identified as Greg Moore, 53 — “flew over the car” when recounting the story to another teen, say criminal charges filed Tuesday, the Seattle Times reported.
The 15-year-old driver, who turned herself in to King County sheriff’s detectives last week, was charged with second-degree felony murder and felony hit-and-run, according to charging papers. She is accused of killing Moore while attempting to commit the crime of second-degree assault, then fleeing the scene without rendering aid, the charges say.
She remains in detention at the Children and Family Justice Center in Seattle. It wasn’t clear Tuesday whether an attorney had been named to represent her.
Rabid bats found in Portland and Beaverton
PORTLAND, Ore. — Officials say a rabid bat has been discovered in Northeast Portland. This is the first animal to test positive for rabies in Multnomah County since 2014, according to the county.
Another was found in Washington County earlier this month, KGW reported.
The bat in Portland was found in a yard Saturday in the Grant Park neighborhood after a dog was playing with it. The dog had its rabies vaccine, got a booster shot and will be in quarantine for 45 days.
Lisa Ferguson, county communicable disease services manager, said people should make sure their pets are up to date on vaccines so they’re protected. She also advised people to stay away from bats.
“If you see a bat, avoid it,” Ferguson said. “If you think you may have been bitten, scratched or are concerned about contact with a bat, report it because you may need just-in-time rabies vaccines.”
The Washington County bat was found inside a Beaverton home on Sept. 10. The bat was euthanized and there was no human exposure.
Pets in the home may have come into contact with the bat but officials said the pets are up to date on their rabies vaccines and will undergo a 45-day observation period to be safe.