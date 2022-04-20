Bedke gets NRA endorsement for Idaho lieutenant governor
BOISE — The National Rifle Association on Tuesday endorsed Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke to be Idaho’s next lieutenant governor.
NRA Idaho State Director Aoibheann Cline said Bedke’s dedication to the right to keep and bear arms earned him an A-plus rating with the group and the endorsement.
“A gentleman rancher and a statesman, Speaker Scott Bedke has long demonstrated his steadfast devotion to protecting the Second Amendment rights of all law-abiding Idahoans,” she said.
Bedke said he would continue to fight to protect Second Amendment rights as lieutenant governor.
“Our forefathers established that our right to bear arms shall not be infringed,” said Bedke. “As a fourth-generation Idaho rancher, that is the foundation of my belief on gun rights, and the reason for my strong voting record, as Speaker, to protect those rights.”
The endorsement comes ahead of the May 17 primary. It also came a day after the NRA endorsed first-term Republican Gov. Brad Little to retain that post.
84-year-old Montana woman dies after being mauled by dogs
BILLINGS, Mont. — A Billings woman has died of injuries suffered when she was attacked by three dogs earlier this month, police said.
Mattie Hain, 84, died on April 16 of injuries she suffered in the attack eight days earlier, Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Rich Hoffman told The Billings Gazette on Tuesday.
The attack happened on private property and involved three large, mixed-breed dogs, police Lt. Matt Lennick told KULR-TV. The dogs are being held at an animal shelter for now.
No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed, Lennick said.
Oregon Gov. Brown signs farmworker overtime pay bill
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has signed a bill into law that phases out the state’s agricultural overtime pay exemption.
The Capital Press reported Brown wrote in a letter Friday to Senate President Peter Courtney and Speaker of the House Dan Rayfield that she views this bill as an important step in the right direction, to correct a historic wrong.
“This policy will make a significant difference in the lives of farmworkers and their families,” Brown wrote.
The new law establishes overtime pay requirements for agricultural workers in the state after 40 hours per week, with the requirements phased in over five years starting in 2023.
Under the law, farmworkers will be owed time-and-a-half overtime wages after 55 weekly hours of work next year, after 48 hours of work in 2025-2026 and then after 40 hours per week beginning in 2027.
Most farmers will be eligible for one of three tiers of tax credits, depending on how many people they employ. Tax credits will incrementally decline between 2023 and 2028 and then will end or be re-evaluated by lawmakers.
Former car dealer gets 23 years for child rape, molestation
LONGVIEW, Wash. — The former Longview car dealership owner who was found guilty of four felonies, including child rape, in August likely will spend the rest of his life in prison.
Jay Dean Douglas was sentenced Monday to 23 years to life in prison by Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge Patricia Fassett. Now 60 years old, Douglas would be 83 if released during his first parole board hearing. The board could decide to keep him in prison for life, the Daily News reported .
Douglas was arrested in 2018, when authorities alleged Heather Annette Hughes brought a 12-year-old girl to his home and used-car dealership several times for sexual acts. Hughes’ trial is scheduled for April 26.
At Monday’s hearing, the victim, now 17, said she still endures pain and anger from her abuses. She said she has wanted to die at times and hopes the offenses stop with her.
After a five-day trial in August, jurors found Douglas guilty of child rape, two counts of child molestation and possession of child pornography.
A March jury trial also found Douglas guilty of bail jumping when he did not show up to two hearings related to his child sexual abuse charges.
Man dies after being booked into King County Jail, making it the fifth inmate death this year
SEATTLE — A 63-year-old man who was arrested by Seattle police Tuesday and booked into the King County Jail was found unresponsive in a holding cell and died soon after he was taken to Harborview Medical Center, officials said.
The King County Department of Adult & Juvenile Detention says the man is the fifth person to die this year while in custody at the downtown Seattle jail, The Seattle Times reported .
Officials said the man was booked at 3:12 a.m. Tuesday, found unresponsive minutes later by corrections officers and was treated by jail medical staff before medics took him to Harborview. The release does not say why he was booked into jail.
The King County Medical Examiner’s Office will be responsible for releasing the man’s name and determining his cause and manner of death.