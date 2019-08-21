Idaho Head Start programs report drivers harassing buses transporting migrants’ kids
BOISE — Officials say drivers have been following and harassing buses transporting the children of seasonal and migrant farmworkers for early childhood education programs in Idaho.
The Idaho Statesman reported Tuesday that the Community Council of Idaho plans to remove and conceal the “Migrant and Seasonal Head Start” signs on the buses. The council said staff assumes the harassment experienced by dozens of children and bus drivers across the state stems from some people believing the migrant workers have entered the U.S. illegally.
Several Head Start centers also are planning to add security cameras and tint windows on buses, as well as make playgrounds safer.
The council’s Head Start programs serve about 800 children each year. The council’s programs serve low-income children in families working agricultural jobs.
Idaho Land Board approves distribution of $84.5 million from endowment fund
BOISE — State officials have approved a 4.5 percent increase in payouts to public schools and other beneficiaries from money generated from the state’s 3,750 square miles of endowment lands.
Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little and four other statewide elected officials on the Idaho Land Board voted 5-0 Tuesday to approve the record $84.5 million distribution.
Most of that money, $52.5 million, will go to public schools. The rest will be split up between universities, state hospitals for the mentally ill, state veterans homes, the Idaho School for the Deaf and Blind, Idaho’s juvenile correction system and Idaho’s prison system.
The $84.5 million comes from timber sales, leases on state lands and earnings from investments in the $2.3 billion land grant endowment fund.
Idaho received the endowment lands in 1890 when it became a state.
Idaho company to pay $12,000 fine after tree-trimming death
BURLEY, Idaho — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has fined an Idaho tree-trimming company after an employee was killed and another was injured when the work platform of a bucket truck fell about 65 feet.
The federal agency fined Tree Trouble of Burley nearly $14,800 but reduced it to $12,000 after reaching a settlement, a local newspaper reported Monday. The November accident killed 28-year-old Corbin Bowers and injured 26-year-old Emmet Koyle.
The agency determined the bucket had stress cracks, and critical components had not been inspected, repaired or maintained to standards. The company also was cited for not reporting the work-related death within eight hours.
Owner Scott Yates said he’s “trying to learn from my mistakes.”
Girl escapes injury when pickup truck hits her house
POCATELLO — A 6-year-old girl escaped injury when police say a drunk driver crashed a pickup truck into her bedroom early Monday.
Aubree Haggard was sleeping on the couch when the GMC pickup struck her Pocatello home, the Idaho State Journal reported.
No one in the Haggard family was injured, but they told the newspaper the home was knocked off its foundation by more than a foot, and if Aubree had been in her room, she would have been injured by the impact.
The Pocatello Police Department said the driver had a blood alcohol content of nearly twice the legal limit. He was charged with driving while intoxicated and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of a head injury.
Three people and a dog rescued from Point Defiance cliff
TACOMA — Tacoma Fire says three people and a dog had to be rescued from a cliff in Point Defiance Park.
Crews were called out around 9:30 p.m. Monday after an adult, two children and a dog became stuck about 100 feet below the top of the cliff near the Bridges Viewpoint on Five Mile Drive, the News Tribune reported.
It was unclear how the group got stuck. A technical team was able to rappel to the adult and children and help them safely return to the clifftop.
No one was injured.
Presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren to hold town hall Sunday in Seattle
SEATTLE — Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is hosting a town hall in Seattle.
The event is being held Sunday at WaMu theater on Occidental Avenue, KIRO-TV reported. Doors open at 12:15 p.m., and the event will begin at 2:15 p.m. Interested parties can register online at myelizabethwarren.com
There are currently no other details about the format of the event.
The Massachusetts senator has made headlines this year for her plans to break up large tech companies, end corruption in Washington, D.C., and work on rebuilding the middle class.
Warren has held more than 100 town halls in her campaign so far.