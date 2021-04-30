Brown extends Oregon COVID-19 emergency as cases spike
SALEM, Ore. — Gov. Kate Brown on Thursday extended Oregon’s state of emergency for COVID-19 until June 28, saying a fourth surge of the pandemic is being driven by variants of the disease and causing increased cases and hospitalizations.
The declaration allows Brown to issue executive orders restricting activity and helps the state utilize federal COVID-relief funds, the governor’s office said.
Brown is putting 15 counties that encompass the state’s biggest cities into the state’s extreme risk category starting today, imposing restrictions that include banning indoor restaurant dining.
The restaurant sector has objected to Brown’s action, with the Oregon Restaurant & Lodging Association declaring that the state lost more than 1,000 food service businesses in 2020 and that 200 more closed permanently so far this year.
Brown said her actions are temporary.
“I intend to fully reopen our economy by the end of June, and the day is approaching when my emergency orders can eventually be lifted,” Brown said in a statement. “How quickly we get there is up to each and every one of us doing our part.”
Brown said more 1.2 million pepole in the state have been fully vaccinated, but the “overwhelming majority” of new cases are from younger, unvaccinated residents. Oregon’s population is more than 4.2 million.
She said hospitalizations nearly doubled in the last two weeks, to more than 300.
Man charged in the fatal stabbing of Bothell neighbor
BOTHELL, Wash. — A 25-year-old man was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder with a deadly weapon in the stabbing death of a Bothell resident.
John Huynh was stabbed in the heart Sunday evening just after stopping to talk to a resident of his Bothell apartment building who had flipped him off for unknown reasons, according to King County prosecutors.
Huynh died at the scene, the Seattle Times reported.
Ian Williams — who didn’t know Huynh and hadn’t had any disputes with him — remains jailed in lieu of $2 million bail, records show. He is to be arraigned May 12.
Court records do not yet show which attorney is representing Williams.
The charges say Huynh and two friends walked out of the Villas at Beardslee apartments just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday. A man gave the trio the middle finger and Huynh stopped to ask the man if he had flipped Huynh off or waved to him, charging papers said.
The two men faced each other when the other man lunged forward, stabbed Huynh in the chest, then ran back into the building, charges say.
Despite snow, rain, Pacific Northwest faces drought
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Despite a healthy amount of snowfall in the North Cascades over the winter and some recent rain, the Pacific Northwest slid last week into the “abnormally dry” drought category.
“We’ve had some unseasonably dry weather. … We’ve seen an intensification of dryness since February, and particularly in the past 60 days,” said Kelsey Jencso of the Montana Climate Office. “It is shaping up to be a pretty dry spring.”
Much of Washington, Oregon and Idaho are already experiencing moderate, severe and even extreme levels of drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, which is overseen by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Skagit Valley Herald reported.
Washington state experienced the 11th driest March since data collection began 126 years ago, Jencso said.
Ryan Lucas of the NOAA’s Northwest River Forecast Center said low precipitation is forecast to continue through July. Despite recent rain and additional rain in the short-term forecast, rainfall isn’t keeping pace with normal levels, he said.
While snowpack is in good shape — 131% of normal statewide, 119% of normal in north Puget Sound, and 118% of normal in the Skagit River watershed as of April 1 — less rain that normal could impact stream flows and water quality, particularly over the summer.