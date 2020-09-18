Police: Woman killed in Seattle park, man found dead nearby
SEATTLE — Seattle police detectives are investigating two deaths Wednesday in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.
A woman in her 30s was found dead in Cal Anderson Park and a man believed to be her partner was found dead after barricading himself inside a small pump house building, the Seattle Times reported.
Officers were called around 8 p.m. Wednesday to help Seattle Fire Department medics after the woman was found unresponsive, police said. Police said CPR efforts did not revive her. Police said they then learned of a man who was inside a pump house in the park.
According to police, officers talked to witnesses who said the woman and man were in a relationship and had been staying in the park.
Police said officers and negotiators unsuccessfully tried to coax the man out and they eventually called a SWAT team. About four hours later, police entered the building and found the man dead “inside at the bottom of a 10-foot tank, which contained approximately 50 gallons of 12 percent bleach solution,” according to the blotter.
Seattle police said the woman had been beaten and described the man as a person of interest in her death.
The woman killed was identified by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office Thursday as 38-year-old Lisa Vach. Her death was ruled a homicide and she died from blunt force injuries and probable asphyxiation, according to the medical examiner.
300 chiropractic office visitors urged to quarantine
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Public health officials are urging nearly 300 people who visited a chiropractic office in southwestern Washington last week to quarantine immediately because they may have been exposed to COVID-19 by an infected worker.
The county took the unusual step of publicly announcing the case Wednesday in an effort to quickly reach those visitors. Officials expect it will take contact tracers a few days to speak to everyone who had been there, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Mask use at the office had been “inconsistent” and public health officials are considering everyone who visited at risk of exposure “out of an abundance of caution,” spokeswoman Marissa Armstrong said.
A worker who “spent a substantial amount of time with patients” at the chiropractic office tested positive for COVID-19 this week, Armstrong said. The facility is Chiro One Wellness Center Salmon Creek, which is north of Vancouver.
Body of 10-year-old boy found after kayaking accident
ROCKPORT, Wash. — The body of a missing 10-year-old boy was found in the Skagit River near Rockport.
The Skagit Valley Herald reported a fisherman located the body of Sage Adams and informed the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office, Undersheriff Chad Clark said.
Law enforcement located the body and confirmed it belonged to Adams, Clark said in an email.
On July 7, Adams and his father, who are from Chehalis, were camping east of Marblemount and took their kayaks on the river.
The boy’s father fell out of his kayak near an area of rapids and had to swim to shore on the river’s east side, away from the road, according to previous reporting.
Coronavirus cases in Oregon top 30,000
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority reported no additional deaths and 215 more COVID-19 cases as the total number of Oregonians with confirmed or suspected infections topped 30,000 since the start of the pandemic.
State officials did not report any fatalities Thursday. It’s the first time since Aug. 23 that health authorities reported no deaths, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
The state Thursday reported 109 Oregonians with confirmed infections are currently in the hospital, down five from Wednesday. Oregon remains well below its capacity, with hundreds of hospital beds and ventilators available.
Oregon has reported 30,060 confirmed or presumed infections and 521 deaths, among the lowest totals in the nation. To date, 624,164 Oregonians have been tested.
No more free parking in downtown Bellingham as the coronavirus waiver ends
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Unlimited free parking in downtown Bellingham and Fairhaven will end at the end of September, the city said in a statement Thursday.
Paid parking and time limits are usually enforced from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, but those have been waived since March because of the new coronavirus pandemic.
Fees will be required again starting Oct. 1, the statement said.
Paid public parking and time-limited parking are not enforced on city holidays.
Metered parking can be paid with coins, the PayByPhone app or at pay stations.