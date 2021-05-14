Ferry fire will cause Puget Sound summer travel delays
SEATTLE — Puget Sound ferry travelers can expect summer delays because last month’s fire aboard the ferry Wenatchee has forced the state to use smaller vessels than normal on several routes.
The Seattle Times reported the Washington State Ferries is operating 18 vessels instead of the usual summer fleet of 19 boats.
Besides a reduced number of ferries, state officials say crew shortages and quarantines related to COVID-19 further limit capacity, just as peak travel season begins. Lower-capacity schedules took effect Thursday night.
The jumbo ferry Wenatchee remains docked at Eagle Harbor on Bainbridge Island following the April 22 fire.
That blaze occurred in the diesel engines during a test cruise, following an engine rebuild. It’s being investigated by Washington State Ferries, the U.S. Coast Guard and National Transportation Safety Board.
The Wenatchee, one of the state’s three largest ferries, might be idle four to six months though managers don’t have a time or cost estimate yet.
With that boat docked, the state loses capacity for 202 cars and 1,791 passengers. (The current Coast Guard license, which presumes 15 crew members trained in evacuations, doesn’t allow the boat’s full capacity of 2,500 persons.)
Appeals court overturns conviction in killing of woman
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Court of Appeals has overturned the 2017 murder conviction of a teen who fatally stabbed a woman as she hung flyers near an apartment complex.
The court overturned the conviction of Jaime Tinoco-Camarena on Wednesday, concluding that prosecutors shouldn’t have introduced testimony about his conviction in the 2014 rape of a woman in Eugene, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
He remains in custody at the Oregon State Penitentiary.
Tinoco-Camarena was accused of stabbing Nicole Laube outside a Cedar Mill apartment complex in August 2014. Tinoco-Camarena, who was 17 at the time and living with his parents across from the complex, wasn’t charged until nearly a year later, though he was an early suspect.
A jury convicted Tinoco-Camarena of aggravated murder and unlawful use of a weapon after deliberating for 45 minutes.
An Oregon Department of Justice spokeswoman said attorneys are reviewing the ruling.
Court documents show he confessed in 2015 to stabbing Laube while serving 18 years in state custody for the rape in Eugene and punching a teacher at the MacLaren Youth Correctional Facility.
He said he had planned to rape Laube but she screamed, according to court documents.
Superintendent placed on paid leave amid investigation
YAKIMA — West Valley School District Superintendent Michael Brophy has been placed on paid administrative leave pending “an investigation into allegations of policy violations.”
The decision was effective as of Friday and was announced Wednesday in an email from school board President Mark Strong, the Yakima Herald-Republic reported.
Strong said the ongoing investigation into “a confidential personnel matter” prevented the district from providing additional comment, and directed questions to the district’s lawyer.
Brophy’s blog which provides district updates has been taken down and his emails are going to Assistant Superintendent Peter Finch. Finch is the acting superintendent during the investigation, Strong said.
Brophy referred all questions Wednesday to his lawyer, William D. Pickett of Yakima.
Pickett said he was getting up to speed on the case and that Brophy was waiting for the district to respond to a request for a medical leave of absence, in a “somewhat separate but related issue.” He said he couldn’t comment more about the investigation until he had more details.
Gov. Brown decides against closing minimum security prison
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — A minimum security state prison in southern Oregon that was slated to close in 2022 will remain open.
Gov. Kate Brown told the Lake County Prison Committee this week that the Warner Creek Correctional Facility will stay open through the rest of her term, The Herald and News reported.
She told Lake County commissioners and stakeholders that she would leave the decision to the next governor. Brown also thanked them for the “thoughtful presentation” they gave in April advocating for the facility to remain open.
More than 100 Lake County residents work at the prison. Closing it would have displaced hundreds of residents.
Brown in January said she was using her executive authority to close three Oregon prisons including Warner Creek, a decision her office said would save the state more than $44 million, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported at the time.
Her office said Brown would like to reduce the state’s reliance on incarceration and invest more dollars in the program areas that work to prevent people from entering the criminal justice system.