Spokane County jail officer fatally shot woman in lobby of facility
SPOKANE — A Spokane County Jail corrections officer shot and killed a woman in the lobby of the facility, the first fatal shooting the jail has recorded.
Around 8 p.m. Friday, a woman came into the foyer of the jail, Spokane County Jail director Mike Sparber said. She pressed a button several times to be buzzed in by the receptionist, the Spokesman-Review reported.
The receptionist was trying to figure out what the woman needed, but she did not respond and continued to “pound on the door,” Sparber said.
Protocol called for a sergeant to respond. When he reached the door, it was open, meaning the receptionist unlocked it. The woman came in and was carrying “an edged weapon,” which Sparber said he believes was a knife. The officer told her to back away and disarm herself, Sparber said.
The officer fired shots and the woman died.
Sparber said he does not know why she was trying to come in, but the foyer is open for people who want to post bail. Her identity has not been released, nor has the identity of the officer.
While some corrections officers do have stun guns or pepper spray, Jared Webley, a spokesperson for the county, said he didn’t know whether the officer had either on him.
Washington State Patrol is the lead agency on the investigation and Spokane Police Department is assisting, Sgt. Terry Preuninger said.
Chair at 49 Degrees North falls from chairlift; two riders get minor injuries
A chair on a chairlift at 49 Degrees North Mountain Resort fell from the line Saturday leaving two people with minor injuries.
At about 11 a.m., a chair detached from the line on the Chair 1 lift. The two people on the chair when it fell were attended to by ski patrol but only had minor injuries, according to a news release from the resort.
The lift was stopped for about 20 minutes to assess the situation before the rest of the guests were able to be safely unloaded, the resort said.
Chair 1 is a 1972 SLI double with Riblet insert clips, according to an article on Lift Blog. There has been speculation recently that the lift, that spans more than 6,600 feet, will be replaced because of length and age, according to Lift Blog.
Chair 1 will be closed until further notice as the resort investigates the mechanical issue, the resort said.
Judge finding Portland in contempt seeks practical remedies to the issue
PORTLAND — A federal judge who found the city of Portland in contempt of his restrictions on police use of less-lethal impact munitions during protests said he wants to issue “practical remedies as opposed to punitive” ones to help the city avoid repeating the violations.
U.S. District Judge Marco A. Hernandez has set a hearing for Jan. 8 to hear arguments before determining what those remedies will be, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Hernandez said he wants to make sure police avoid using munitions against people who aren’t being actively aggressive toward them.
On June 26, the judge prohibited police from using less-lethal launchers and pepper spray on people engaged in passive resistance.
The judge’s order came in response to a suit filed by Don’t Shoot Portland, a Black-led nonprofit that advocates for social and racial justice in the city, amid nightly demonstrations against police brutality and systemic racism in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
The nonprofit had argued that police violated the court order when officers fired foam-tipped impact rounds, launched smoke grenades and bull-rushed demonstrators with batons and fired tear gas on June 30.
Hernandez found that Portland police violated his restrictions three times as officers declared an unlawful assembly and tried to push protesters to the east after they marched to the police union building.
Rockslide on Oregon coast temporarily traps beachgoers as tide comes in
OCEANSIDE, Ore. — A rockslide that partially blocked an Oceanside shore-access tunnel forced stranded beachgoers to scramble up a large hillside and rescuers to help others through the remaining opening as the tide came in Saturday.
Netarts-Oceanside Fire District chief Tim Carpenter told the Oregonian/OregonLive on Monday that about 14 people were trapped on the beach after the slide blocked one entrance to a tunnel for pedestrians that cuts through Maxwell Mountain and leads to Ocean Beach and Tunnel beach.
Carpenter said people were stranded on the beach but no one was trapped in the tunnel. Five or six of the people were able to scale the hillside and make it up to a road, he said.
“The others either didn’t want to try or weren’t physically capable of doing that,” Carpenter said.
Fire District and Tillamook Ambulance personnel were “able to slide the remainder of the people out through the opening that was left in the entrance,” Carpenter said.
The tunnel remains closed. According to Carpenter, a geologist will likely need to assess the slide before the tunnel can be reopened.