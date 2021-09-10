Man convicted of killing tran teenager is sentenced
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A 27-year-old man convicted of killing transgender teen Nikki Kuhnhausen was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison.
A jury found David Bogdanov guilty in late August of second-degree murder and malicious harassment, which is a hate crime under Washington law, The Columbian reported.
Before sentencing, Clark County Superior Court Judge David Gregerson became emotional, saying he was “struck by the darkness in this case.”
Kuhnhausen, 17, was reported missing in June 2019, and a hiker found her skull in the woods near Larch Mountain in eastern Clark County in December 2019. Police arrested Bogdanov days later.
Prosecutors said Bogdanov strangled Kuhnhausen with a cellphone charger cord after learning she was transgender during a sexual encounter in his van.
Bogdanov’s attorneys claimed he was acting in self-defense and said in court they would appeal the conviction and sentence.
4 grizzly bears killed after getting into garbage
COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. — Four grizzly bears — a female and her three yearling cubs — were euthanized after repeatedly getting into improperly stored garbage and vehicles near Glacier National Park, Montana wildlife officials said.
The family of bears got into a trailer in Polebridge that was being used to store garbage, grizzly bear management specialist Tim Manley said.
The bears also got into a grill on a porch, two improperly secured garbage cans and they broke into a pickup topper with food and garbage stored inside. the Hungry Horse News reported.
The bears were captured and put down by lethal injection over Labor Day weekend.
The female bear, who spent the majority of her time in Glacier park, had been captured and radio collared several times for research and was documented to have had at least 10 cubs, officials said.
Sheriff: 15-year-old girl the suspect in death of jogger
MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office said a 15-year-old girl has been identified as the suspect in a Maple Valley hit-and-run crash that killed a jogger in July.
On July 18, 53-year-old Greg Moore was finishing a run when he was fatally struck by a car. He was found across the street from the Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, KIRO reported. The driver left the scene, investigators said.
King County Sheriff Mitzi G. Johanknecht said, “Maple Valley lost a beloved husband, father and friend far too soon.”
After receiving support and tips from the community, detectives developed probable cause to arrest a 15-year-old girl, who is suspected of driving the car that hit Moore. She remains at large.
On Tuesday night, deputies recovered a Toyota Camry she allegedly drove and will start processing it for evidence.
Franklin County officials investigating drownings
PASCO — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two potential drownings after finding the body of an 80-year-old man. Authorities say a 35-year-old man is still missing.
The sheriff’s office responded to the report of a capsized boat on Chance Lake. The lake is located near Hendricks Road, east of State Route 17, KOMO-TV reported.
Deputies with the sheriff’s office reported finding a submerged boat. During their investigation, the body of an 80-year-old Grandview man was located. He is believed to have drowned.