Crash kills two teenagers, injures four others, including deputy
BEAVERTON, Ore. — Two teenagers were killed and four others, including a Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy, were critically injured after a Wednesday vehicle crash in Beaverton, authorities said.
Beaverton police were called to the two-car crash just before 12:30 a.m., KATU reported.
A Nissan Altima was driving southbound, ran a red light and hit a Washington County Sheriff’s Office patrol car, investigators said.
Beaverton police said five people were in the Nissan at the time of the crash.
Two people in the Nissan, identified as Matthew Amaya, 17, and Juan Pacheco Aguilera, 16, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Beaverton Police Department.
The Beaverton School District said the five people in the Nissan attended Southridge High School.
“We are devastated to learn of these deaths. Our hearts go out to their families and friends, and our thoughts are with those who are currently hospitalized,” Superintendent Don Grotting wrote in a letter to families.
Authorities identified the deputy as Michael Trotter and said as of Wednesday afternoon he was in critical but stable condition at a nearby hospital.
The three other people in the car, including the driver, were taken to nearby hospitals and were in critical condition. None of their names have been released to the public.
Man sentenced for shooting at BLM employee in Oregon
MEDFORD, Ore. — A southern Oregon man was sentenced Tuesday for shooting at a Bureau of Land Management employee while the employee was taking photos of a campsite the man was occupying, officials said.
Scott Dye, 56, was sentenced Tuesday to time served and three years’ supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office — District of Oregon. Dye was in custody from June 2020 until his release after pleading guilty to assaulting a federal officer in December 2021.
According to court documents, on May 31, 2020, Josephine County Sheriff’s Office deputies and emergency personnel responded to an overturned school bus on BLM property. Dye as the bus owner in June was given days to vacate the property.
Dye tried to get BLM officers and others to move his bus and told people he was being harassed by nearby residents.
On June 17, a BLM employee in a government vehicle stopped near Dye’s encampment to take photos and soon after heard a window of his vehicle shatter. When the employee got back into the vehicle, a second round struck the steering wheel, sending shrapnel into the employee’s hand.
Redmond to pay $7.5 million after officer fatally shot woman
REDMOND, Wash. — The Redmond City Council Tuesday night voted to pay $7.5 million to settle a wrongful-death claim made by the family of a woman who was shot to death in 2020 by a police officer as she lay unarmed and awaiting arrest outside her apartment door.
Kim Zak, an attorney for the family of Andrea Churna, said the money will go to her estate, her parents and her 8-year-old son, the Seattle Times reported.
“While no amount of money will bring Andrea back, the settlement does send a clear message that the Redmond Police Department made some serious errors in the way they handled Andrea’s call for help as well as highlights necessary change in their hiring and training practices,” Zak said.
Churna, 39, had called police seeking help because she believed someone was in her home the night of Sept. 20, 2020.
She had been ordered out of her apartment and was prone on the floor waiting for officers to handcuff her when Officer Daniel Mendoza — who had been fired by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for poor performance —shot her six times with a high-powered rifle.
Oregon Coast targeted for offshore wind development
COOS BAY, Ore. — Two areas off the Oregon Coast are being targeted to host offshore wind farms as the Biden administration seeks to ramp up renewable energy production.
The U.S. Department of the Interior announced Wednesday that the locations being identified to potentially host wind farms are about 12 nautical miles offshore Coos Bay and Brookings.
The areas comprise about 1.16 million acres in total.
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland described the upcoming steps taken toward possible leasing off the coast of Oregon as “another opportunity to strengthen the clean energy industry while creating good-paying union jobs.”
Any offers to lease waters off the Oregon Coast would require environmental review and consultations with local, state and tribal governments.
The agency is seeking public comments on how wind development would impact marine life and other ocean uses, such as commercial fishing in the areas, until June 29.
Oregon Public Broadcasting reports this is the first big regulatory step toward bringing an offshore wind project to the Pacific Northwest state.