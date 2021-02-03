Washington House passes bill that allocates $2.2 billion in federal COVID-19 funding
OLYMPIA — The Washington state House late Monday passed a bill that would allocate $2.2 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funding.
The bill, which advanced from the House by a 61-36 vote, now moves to the Senate.
The Olympian reports the measure directs federal funding to an array of high-priority areas for relief.
Over $668 million goes to K-12 schools using a funding formula tied to how many low-income families are in a district. Another big chunk, $618 million, goes into a COVID-19 Public Health Response Account, for efforts such as testing and contact tracing — $68 million of which is earmarked specifically for planning for, preparing and deploying the COVID-19 vaccine.
“These variants of the COVID virus are coming fast, we do not have another day to wait,” Rep. Nicole Macri, D-Seattle, said while urging a “yes” vote.
There’s $365 million for the Department of Commerce, for several efforts related to housing and rental assistance; $240 million in Working Washington grants for small businesses, with a higher cap and more flexibility than in the original bill.
Among other efforts funded are $65 million for the Washington Immigrant Relief Fund and $50 million in financial support for child care providers.
The House also passed a separate bill Monday that’s part of the package. It would reclaim over $400 million in CARES Act money previously spent on increased vendor rates within the Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) to spend now. The bill — passed unanimously — uses about $164 million from the state’s “rainy-day fund” to pay for those increased rates, and Medicaid matching funds make up for the difference.
More than two dozen people infected in Oregon county jail COVID-19 outbreak
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — More than two dozen people have been infected with COVID-19 at the Josephine County jail in southern Oregon, authorities said.
Josephine County Undersheriff Travis Snyder said Tuesday in a news release the outbreak at the jail in Grants Pass was discovered last week after some inmates reported flulike symptoms.
The individuals were separated from the general population and tested for COVID-19 with six positive cases as of last Friday, he said.
The county Public Health Department was notified and a plan was formulated to test the entire jail population and staff with rapid tests. The jail was then notified of 19 additional positive results, according to the sheriff’s office.
On Tuesday, all adults in custody and staff present were tested again using rapid tests, which returned five additional positive results.
Temporary homeless shelter opens at Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem
SALEM, Ore. — A temporary homeless shelter opened this week at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem.
The Pavilion at the fairgrounds can house 100 people and has been largely unused after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of events, the Statesman Journal reported.
An undetermined number of people also will be able to use the adjacent parking lot as a safe vehicle camping spot.
The temporary shelter is partly being paid for by the City of Salem, which allocated $733,000 in November for homeless shelters, and the Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency.
Suspect in two murders deemed unfit to stand trial in Oregon, charges dismissed
PORTLAND — Murder charges against a man suspected in the deaths of two people have been dismissed after a Multnomah County judge found the man unfit to stand trial, prosecutors said Tuesday.
Demetrius Brown, 26, is at the Oregon State Hospital undergoing treatment for mental illness and will likely stay there, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
On Jan. 14, a Multnomah County Circuit Court judge issued an opinion and order finding Brown unfit and determining there is not a substantial probability that Brown, in the foreseeable future, will regain the capacity to stand trial, prosecutors said.
Brown was the suspect in two murders, an attempted murder, an assault and witness tampering, and prosecutors said he was involved in another shooting that resulted in the death of a pregnant woman. In January 2018, he was sent to the state hospital.
Carbon monoxide poisoning suspected in deaths of dad, teen near Salem
SALEM, Ore. — Two people, a cat and dog were found dead Monday inside a fifth-wheel travel travel trailer east of Salem after suspected carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
Someone called authorities on Monday morning saying they had gone to check on the father and daughter after not hearing from them since Saturday and found them not breathing inside the trailer, the sheriff’s office said in a news release Tuesday.
Detectives believe the deaths were the result of carbon monoxide poisoning from a propane heater being used inside the trailer.
The sheriff’s office identified the people who died as 50-year-old Richard Yaple of Salem and his 17-year-old daughter Hannah Yaple of Keizer.