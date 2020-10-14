Young child hit, killed by truck in Beaverton apartment parking lot
BEAVERTON, Ore. — A young child died after a crash involving a truck at a Beaverton apartment complex parking lot, authorities said.
The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday off Schendel Avenue and Walker Road, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue spokesperson Kim Haughn said the 4-year-old boy was hit by a large truck, but the circumstances of the crash remained unclear.
Around 7:30 p.m. Beaverton Police Officer Matt Henderson confirmed the boy had died. He said the truck driver stayed at the scene and cooperated, and is not facing criminal charges.
The boy was taken to a Portland hospital where he died from his injuries.
Beaverton police and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office crash reconstruction team are investigating the crash.
Police: Man attacked with machete in southeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man is recovering after a person with a machete attacked him in southeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
Officers responded to reports of a stabbing just before 2 p.m. Monday, KPTV reported.
When they arrived, police say officers found a man with severe cuts to his leg. He was taken to a hospital.
Police said the man had been attacked by a neighbor who left the scene before officers arrived.
Officers found the 24-year-old man quickly and arrested him, police said. He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on investigation of assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
Billings police officers shoot, kill armed man during disturbance
BILLINGS, Mont. — A man died of gunshot wounds he suffered when he pointed a gun at Billings police officers who were trying to take him into custody, police said Tuesday.
Officers responding to a reported disturbance at about 10:20 p.m. Monday encountered three suspects.
A 29-year-old man from Box Elder, Mont., was not cooperative and officers tried to place him in handcuffs to get control of the situation, Police Chief Rich St. John said Tuesday. One officer attempted to use a stun gun on the man without success, St. John said.
The man kept his hands pinned under his body and at one point was able to pull a semi-automatic gun and point it at officers, St. John said. An officer noticed the gun, called out a warning and officers Ryland Nelson and Justin Bickford shot the man several times.
The Box Elder man was taken to the hospital, where he died. His name has not been released, but he was on parole and known to police, St. John said.
Twitter to pay $100,000 over campaign finance violations
OLYMPIA — Twitter is the latest social media giant to pay for violations of Washington state’s campaign finance disclosure rules.
Attorney General Bob Ferguson said Tuesday the company agreed to pay $100,000 for failing to maintain records related to ads that ran from 2012 through 2019, when Twitter banned political advertising.
Companies are required to maintain records about who paid for ads, when they ran, how much they cost, and the name of the candidate or measure supported or opposed.
Facebook and Google previously agreed to settlements of $200,000 each, though Ferguson filed a second lawsuit against Facebook in April, this time arguing that the violations were intentional.
“Transparency in political advertising is critical to a free and informed electorate,” Ferguson said in a news release. “Whether you are a local newspaper or a multinational social media platform, you must follow our campaign finance laws.”
Bellingham police investigate after swastika stickers put on windows
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Several businesses around Bellingham discovered swastika stickers posted on their windows over the weekend.
One of the owners of Village Books in Fairhaven told KIRO-TV that stickers were stuck to three of their windows. They said they’re going over surveillance video to see if they can spot who put them up.
Brandywine Kitchen also said they were hit with the stickers. The stickers had a swastika with the words “we are everywhere.”
Bellingham’s mayor says this is being investigated by the Bellingham Police Department as a potential hate crime, and asked people to report any more of the stickers to police.