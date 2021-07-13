Search underway for missing boater in northern Idaho
ROSE LAKE, Idaho — Searchers are looking for a man who went missing in the Coeur d’Alene River while trying to retrieve a set of boat keys that had fallen into the water.
The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office says the man and a woman were boating on the river in northern Idaho on Saturday afternoon, and both entered the water to find the keys. The man started struggling in the water, and the woman made her way to the shore and tried to throw him her life jacket.
The man, whose name and age have not been released, slipped under the water. He was not wearing a life jacket.
Sheriff’s deputies are using sonar to search the area. No other information has been released.
Child hit, critically hurt by rock at climbing spot
INDEX, Wash. — A 6-year-old boy was hit by a rock at a popular climbing spot northeast of Seattle and is in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center, authorities said.
The Daily Herald reports just after 5 p.m. Sunday a climber at a lower part of the Index Town Wall, just north of the Skykomish River, kicked a rock loose, according to Snohomish County Fire District 26 Chief Eric Andrew.
The rock fell and hit the boy below.
He was flown by helicopter to Harborview in Seattle, where he remained in critical condition Monday morning, hospital spokesperson Susan Gregg said.
Nine hurt in eastern Oregon head-on vehicle crash
ISLAND CITY, Ore. — Authorities say at least nine people were hurt in a head-on vehicle collision in eastern Oregon when preliminary investigation says one driver fell asleep.
According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, a woman from La Grande was driving on a residential street in Island City with two other adults and a child when she fell asleep and drifted into the oncoming lane of traffic, The Observer reported.
Her Ford Fusion hit a Chevrolet Tahoe with a driver, another adult passenger and three children inside. La Grande Fire Department officials say two people were trapped in the vehicles and had to be extricated and one person was hurt badly enough to be flown to a larger hospital for treatment.
At least seven others went to an area hospital for treatment, authorities said.
A press release from the sheriff’s office said that there were no indications of impairment and an initial statement from the driver indicated she fell asleep while driving. Her statement was consistent with witness statements, police said.
Police officer hurt when driver hits patrol car
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A Springfield police officer was hurt when a motorist hit his patrol car while he was inside, authorities said.
According to the Springfield Police Department, the officer was responding to a different vehicle crash when a motorist failed to stop at a stop sign and hit the side of the police car, KEZI-TV reported.
The driver then drove away, police said.
The officer was trapped by an airbag but used an emergency car escape tool to free himself and area residents helped the officer get out of the car, police said. He was hospitalized and treated for minor injuries.
A witness to the crash followed the suspect’s vehicle as they fled and told officials where the driver parked the vehicle and fled on foot.
Once located, police said the driver tried to escape before being arrested. Police said they believe alcohol and drugs were involved in the crash and are investigating.
Missoula man gets life in prison for fatal shooting
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missoula man has been sentenced to life in prison for shooting and killing an acquaintance in May 2020.
Zakai Houck, 21, pleaded guilty in March to deliberate homicide for shooting Jonathan Wallack in the head in a vehicle and leaving him critically injured in the road southwest of Missoula.
A homeowner spotted Wallack, 19, in the road. He died five days later.
District Court Judge Jason Marks sentenced Houck on Friday after hearing from the families on both sides of the case, the Missoulian reported.
The victim’s mother, Kimberly Wallack, called Houck a “cold-blooded murderer,” and also asked for restitution for lost wages because of panic attacks that made her unable to work after her son’s death. Marks ordered nearly $23,000 in restitution for her.
Houck’s father, sister and grandmother testified about the difficult home life Houck had growing up, including drug use and domestic violence by his parents. Houck apologized for his “tremendous mistake.”
Marks told Houck society had failed him, but said the life sentence takes into account the seriousness of the offense.
“I hope you’re able to get the help you need,” Marks added.