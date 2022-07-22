Mark Nye, longtime Idaho legislator from Pocatello, dies after long illness
POCATELLO — Longtime Idaho lawmaker Sen. Mark Nye has died. He was 76.
Nye, a Democrat from Pocatello, died at a hospital on Saturday after an extended illness, the Idaho State Journal reported.
Nye was elected to the Idaho House in 2014, and two years later was elected to the state Senate, where he served three terms. He announced earlier this year that he would not run for re-election.
Democratic Rep. James Ruchti, also of Pocatello, said in a news release on Thursday that Nye was a loved and essential part of the community. He lauded Nye’s work as an attorney and support for Idaho State University, and said Nye’s death was difficult to process.
“I think the thing I most respected about Mark was that he was kind to people,” Ruchti said. “From the janitor to the CEO, he treated people with respect.”
Nye graduated from Harvard University and earned a law degree at the University of Idaho College of Law. He was a past president of the Idaho State Bar.
Body of missing climber found in Olympic National Park
SEATTLE — Officials with the National Park Service said Wednesday the body of a climber who went missing Monday evening in the Olympic National Park has been found.
Sean Allen, 38, of Port Angeles, was found by rescue workers using a helicopter to locate the man, whose body was on the southern end of Mount Mystery approaching the Del Monte ridgeline, park officials said in a written statement.
His body has been transferred to the Jefferson County coroner, which will determine the cause and date of death, KOMO-TV reported .
Allen obtained a wilderness permit for July 16-18 and was taking the route from Royal Basin to Home Lake alone. His itinerary included climbing attempts at Mount Mystery, Hall Foss Peak and Little Mystery.
Allen was seen carrying a green Osprey backpack, ice ax and crampons and was using a green Nemo tent. He was likely wearing black, officials said. Allen was reported missing after he did not return from the backpacking excursion.
Search and Rescue teams were hiking during the search Tuesday, while The National Park Service used a helicopter.
Search teams from Olympic National Park and Olympic Mountain Rescue were in the field Wednesday covering routes from the Upper Dungeness Trail and around Royal Basin, officials said.
Traffic stalls after 3-vehicle crash in Tacoma; pickup flipped on top of a semi
TACOMA — A crash near the Port of Tacoma that flipped a pickup truck on top of a semitrailer Thursday afternoon blocked off traffic in the area.
The Tacoma Police Department received a call about the crash just before 1 p.m., according to spokesperson Wendy Haddow. A picture tweeted by the Tacoma Fire Department showed a red pickup truck with its air bags deployed lying on the hood of a white semitrailer at the intersection of Marine View Drive and Taylor Way.
Images from the scene also show a black SUV with significant damage between the two roads.
Joe Meinecke, the spokesperson for the fire department, told The News Tribune no one involved in the crash suffered major injuries. Neither Meinecke nor Haddow had more information about how the accident happened.
As of 2 p.m., the crash was still causing traffic delays. Meinecke said the department did not know when roads would be cleared.
County health department to reopen after employee safety threatened
TACOMA — After receiving a threat and closing its offices for two days, the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department expects to reopen and offer in-person services again Friday.
Kenny Via, a spokesperson for the health department, told The News Tribune in a phone call that leadership at the department decided to resume in-person operations starting Friday morning. The agency closed unexpectedly Wednesday and Thursday after a threat was made against its employees.
While most functions shifted online, it has not been able to offer its STD clinic, environmental health services and vital records services. On Wednesday, the department canceled a COVID vaccination clinic and a Board of Health meeting slated for that day.
At this time, city and county officials have not made the nature of the threat public. After investigating the threat, the Tacoma Police Department submitted a report to prosecutors, according to department spokesperson Wendy Haddow. In a phone call, Haddow told The News Tribune that she did not know whether charges had been brought against a suspect.
Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office spokesperson Adam Faber said via email that police sent the report to the Tacoma City Attorney’s Office.